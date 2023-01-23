How much do NBA dancers make? All you need to know about salaries of cheerleaders, halftime dancers, and more

NBA dancers, among other things, are part of what arenas do to increase the atmosphere during games. They often perform at halftime and during timeouts to provide entertainment for the thousands of patrons who show up to watch games in person.

For those wondering how much money NBA dancers make, the answer is not exact. Similar to players in the league, the pay varies depending on where they are at. Typically, dancers in bigger markets and cities earn more than those in smaller areas.

According to a 2020 figure, NBA dancers can make anywhere from $200 to $650 a game. With there being 41 home games in a season, that comes out to about $8,200 to $26,650. Along with their per-game pay, dancers and cheerleaders also receive extra bonuses.

Which NBA dancers make the most money?

As expected, the dancers that bring in the most money work for some of the top NBA markets. The organizations that pay their dancers the most are the New York Knicks and Atlanta Hawks at $650 a night. Right behind them are the LA Lakers and Boston Celtics, who pay $600.

Looking at the lower end of things, there are the Minnesota Timberwolves, Chicago Bulls, OKC Thunder and Orlando Magic. They all pay their dancers anywhere from $200 to $250 a game. Seeing that this group contains some of the smallest markets in the NBA right now, it's not surprising they are on the lower end.

Typically, teams that pay more per game also give out the biggest bonuses. Knicks dancers make around $35,000 a year, while a Thunder dancer brings in closer to $18,000.

How does someone become an NBA dancer?

Becoming a dancer for an NBA team has little barrier to entry. While no formal education is required, candidates do have to have an extensive background in dance.

As far as the process of getting hired, potential candidates are brought in to perform a series of auditions. This is to make sure they can complete the dance material properly and are physically ready for the rigors of the job.

Since arenas are always looking to bring in more entertainment, some cities hold classes for amateur dancers to slowly work their way up. They take classes with professionals working on what the team wants, and some even go on to land jobs at the highest level. Also, seeing that most cities have multiple teams and arenas, there are countless opportunities to land a gig as a dancer.

Poll : 0 votes