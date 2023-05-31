How much do NBA Finals tickets cost? Price, venue, and more

After nearly two weeks off, the Denver Nuggets finally know who they'll be facing in the NBA Finals. The Miami Heat didn't allow the Boston Celtics to make history as they won Game 7 of the Eastern Conference finals.

For those looking to buy a ticket to the NBA Finals, they are not as expensive as one might think. Upper level seats in Denver for Game 1 are being listed for roughly $569. Sitting on the lower level is going to cost $863, and courtside seats are going for close to six thousand dollars.

When the series heads to Miami, some seats are going to be cheaper. Upper level seats in their arena for Game 3 are selling for under 500 dollars at the moment. However, the price drastically increases the closer you get to the court.

For those wanting to sit in the lower level for Game 3 in Miami, tickets are being priced around $900. They then skyrocket to $33,000 to sit on the court.

How much does a ticket cost for Game 7 of the NBA Finals?

It might not go that far, but there are ticket prices for Game 7 if the Denver Nuggets and Miami Heat do extend the NBA Finals to the last possible matchup.

Right now, an upper level seat in Denver for Game 7 is priced at $927. A reasonable cost considering that it is arguably the biggest game of the entire season. Moving down to lower level, those seats cost $1,574. Then, for those who desire being on the floor for this matchup, courside seats are listed at $13,452.

Heading into this series, not many are expecting it to drag on that long. Nikola Jokic and company have had extended rest, which could be a deciding factor. All the odds for the finals have them as a heavy favorite against Jimmy Butler and the Heat.

At the end of the day, anything can happen. That being said, the action will tip off in Denver on Thursday night.

