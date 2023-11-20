How are NBA fantasy points calculated? Process and in-depth details explained

NBA fantasy is in full swing. It may be too late to sign up for a team. However, learning about the fun game of NBA fantasy is never too late. It allows you to be a GM of your own personal NBA roster.

So how does it work? There are many ways to play NBA fantasy. Leagues use different formats to crown their champion.

Some leagues use a traditional head-to-head matchup format. Teams play each other weekly, with the highest point total between the two taking the win.

Other leagues use rotisserie or roto scoring. This is the most common way to play fantasy basketball. Points are awarded based on each statistical category. Teams are ranked by their categories and assigned points. Some determine the points each week, while others play the entire season and the winner is crowned.

But how are the points calculated? Let’s take a look at the most basic part of fantasy basketball: how players earn points. Some leagues can change the scoring slightly, but this is the basic scoring process for fantasy basketball.

NBA fantasy basketball points

This is the most fundamental way to calculate points for stats in NBA fantasy. Here is the breakdown.

Points = 1.0 fantasy point

Rebounds = 1.2 fantasy points

Assists = 1.5 fantasy points

Steals = 3.0 fantasy points

Blocks = 3.0 fantasy points

Turnovers = -1.0 fantasy points

Scoring, of course, can be adjusted and customized. Some leagues can devalue, emphasize, or add certain stat categories.

For example, some leagues allow for 3-pointers to count as more. They can also detract points for missed shots and poor field goal efficiency. It is important to know and understand the league’s rules before drafting.

The points structure dramatically changes the player’s values. For instance, a league with standard scoring, as mentioned above, overvalued big men. They can get blocks and rebounds, which count for more than points.

This scoring would make someone like Jaren Jackson Jr. much more valuable due to his ability to fill out multiple stat categories and defensive stats. Someone like Cam Thomas, a pure scorer, might be less valuable.

No matter the league, points are usually one-for-one. So if Steph Curry scores 40 points in a game, that is generally at least four fantasy points if you started the Warriors star that night.