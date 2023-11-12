How do NBA head coaches impact their teams? Comparing with other major leagues

The NBA has seen its fair share of excellent coaches over the years from Phil Jackson to Gregg Popovich. Like coaches, the talent pool in terms of players who have been in the league for a while and ones who have just arrived continues to be impressive.

With the amount of talent in the NBA, there have been numerous ocassions where stars would band together to capture a championship or add more rings to their collection. Interestingly, some wonder whether coaches still have a presence or impact on their team or not.

So how do NBA coaches impact their teams? For starters, a proper game plan can go a long way when matched up against a team loaded with star players. A recent example would be what the Miami Heat did in the 2023 playoffs on their road to reaching the NBA Finals.

The Heat were the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference and went up against the team with the best record in the league, the Milwaukee Bucks. Of course, the Heat needed Jimmy Butler to average 37.6 points (59.7% shooting, including 44.4% from the 3-point range) per game to eliminate the Bucks in five games.

However, Heat coach Erik Spoelstra pushed all the right buttons in that series, which was replicated in the team's following playoff games against the Knicks and the Celtics. Butler needed to play like a star, but under Spoelstra, the rest of the team followed suit with some of their best basketball.

That was highly evident, as the Heat roster didn't have the same level of talent as the Bucks, Celtics or the Nuggets. History has proven that a deep team is needed to make a strong run in the postseason, yet the Heat relied on excellent coaching and their star player showing up.

Impact of NBA coaching compared to other major sports leagues

There are some who might argue that the NBA is a league where coaching has the least impact. However, it seems to be on par with that of the NFL.

One of the reasons why superstar team-ups don't always work out well in the NBAa is poor management from the coach. A collective of different personalities who are to score the rock by themselves is different from a group of players willing to sacrifice stats for the sake of winning together.

One of the best examples of this scenario is how former Boston Celtics coach Doc Rivers managed the strong and varying personalities of Paul Pierce, Ray Allen and Kevin Garnett. At the time, the Celtics' big three was heralded as the "team to beat" due to the talent they had.

However, one can argue that if Rivers wasn't the one coaching them, the experiment would have failed, and it would have been back to the drawing board for the team.

Rivers found a common ground with the three stars, which applied to the rest of the team. He tapped into a unified winning mentality that played to the strengths and weaknesses of each player.

The importance of plays and substitutions are critical in the NFL and even in the MLB, given the varous matchups and identities of teams. However, there are some that overlook the personnel side of things, along with the guidance and mentoring from coaches that help develop players and impact the camarederie of the team.