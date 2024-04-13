How do the NBA playoffs work in 2024? Closer look at rules, format and more 

The NBA playoffs mark the second phase of the NBA season following the regular season. It's a tournament where the top teams from the Eastern and Western Conferences face off in three rounds: the quarterfinals, semifinals and Conference Finals.

The victorious teams from the Conference Finals advance to the pinnacle event, the NBA Finals. Here, they battle head-to-head in a best-of-seven series to determine the NBA title winner and the championship franchise.

The NBA playoffs, especially the NBA Finals, stand as the pinnacle of excitement in the basketball world. Millions eagerly tune in to support their favorite teams, all in pursuit of the ultimate prize: the Larry O’Brien Trophy.

Here's a brief guide to the highly anticipated postseason, the thrilling second part of the NBA season:

NBA playoffs 2024 starting date

In the 2023-24 season, the NBA playoffs are set to kick off on April 20, following the conclusion of the Play-In Tournament. The playoffs will span approximately six weeks, showcasing intense matchups and thrilling moments before culminating in the highly anticipated NBA Finals.

NBA Finals 2024 start date

The NBA Finals are slated to begin on June 6 with Game 1, featuring the champions of the Eastern and Western Conferences. Game 2 is set for June 9, followed by Game 3 on June 12 and Game 4 on June 14. The remaining three potential games of the best-of-seven series are scheduled for June 17, 20 and 23.

NBA playoff schedule for 2023-24 season

Here is a closer look at the 2023-24 NBA playoffs schedule:

Data Event Details April 14 NBA Regular Season ends April 16 Play-In Game 1 East 7 vs. East 8 April 16 Play-In Game 2 West 7 vs. West 8 April 17 Play-In Game 3 East 9 vs. East 10 April 17 Play-In Game 4 West 9 vs. West 10 April 19 Play-In Game 5 East Loser 7/8 vs. East Winner 9/10 April 19 Play-In Game 6 West Loser 7/8 vs. West Winner 9/10 April 20 NBA Playoffs 2024 begin May 6-7 NBA Conference Semifinals begin possible move-up to May 4-5 May 21-22 NBA Conference Finals begin possible move-up to May 19-20 June 6 NBA Finals 2023 Game 1 June 9 NBA Finals 2023 Game 2 June 12 NBA Finals 2023 Game 3 June 14 NBA Finals 2023 Game 4 June 17 NBA Finals 2023 Game 5 if necessary June 20 NBA Finals 2023 Game 6 if necessary June 23 NBA Finals 2023 Game 7 if necessary

How do teams qualify for NBA playoffs?

In the playoffs, there are 16 teams competing, comprising the top eight teams from both the Western and Eastern Conferences. These 16 qualifiers are paired off based on their final standings in the Regular Season's rankings:

first vs eighth;

second vs seventh;

third vs sixth;

fourth vs fifth.

Since the 2019-2020 season, the final playoff spots in each conference have been determined by a mini-tournament known as the Play-In. This format adds an extra layer of excitement to the postseason race.

Once the playoffs begin, teams compete in a best-of-seven elimination format, where the first team to win four games advances to the next round. Home-court advantage is granted to the team with the superior regular-season record.

The playoff series follows a 2-2-1-1-1 format. The team with the better record hosts the first two games of the series, and then the hosting alternates for the remaining games until Game 7, if necessary. This format ensures a fair balance between home and away games throughout the series.