How is the NBA Summer League playoffs bracket shaping up? Which teams are poised to win in Las Vegas

As we approach the final day of the Las Vegas Summer League, only two teams remain, poised to battle it out for the championship title. The past week has been an exhilarating display of talent and determination, as NBA hopefuls showcased their skills.

Some players are rookies fresh from the draft, while others have spent a year or two with NBA teams, honing their abilities. Yet another group is seeking new opportunities to secure a spot on a team ahead of the upcoming season.

As the tournament progressed, the field has narrowed down, leaving only the Houston Rockets and Cleveland Cavaliers standing. Both teams are optimistic about their chances of Summer League success as they gear up for the final showdown on Monday afternoon.

Houston's Cam Whitmore has been nothing short of sensational, drawing comparisons to the Boston Celtics' Jaylen Brown. His impressive movement, explosive play, and scoring prowess have left fans in awe. Nate Hinton has also been a standout performer for Houston, coming off a remarkable 27-point performance against the Utah Jazz.

Emoni Bates and Isaiah Mobley have been the two most impressive players for the Cleveland Cavaliers. Bates has proven himself to be a diverse offensive threat who blends athleticism, shooting, and a solid screening ability to create mismatches that he can attack.

Summer League Final Prediction: Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Houston Rockets

Both teams enter their Summer League Final in good form. However, the Houston Rockets may have a slight edge due to Cam Whitmore's presence within the rotation. The 20th selection in the 2023 NBA Draft has been the standout player of Summer League and has been taking no prisoners on either side of the floor.

Whitmore is currently ranked 4th in scoring in Las Vegas Summer League and sits third in steals and second in total minutes played. The Rockets have utilized their rookie forward to devastating effect and look like a powerhouse due to his presence.

Cleveland has had similar success with Emoni Bates, although he hasn't been quite as dominant and doesn't rank in the top five of any major statistical category. We will also see Isaiah Mobley look to control the middle of the court - although there's no telling whether he will succeed in that endeavour.

As such, the Rockets come into Monday's game with the best player and will likely look to feature him heavily en route to a Summer League championship.

