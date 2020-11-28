NBA Free Agency 2020: How the New York Knicks had a Great Offseason

After a frantic few weeks including the NBA Draft and NBA Free Agency period, the New York Knicks have emerged as one of the winners of the offseason thus far. Those involved in the sport are impressed by the way president Leon Rose and the Knicks' front office are accumulating talent in order to begin a thorough rebuild - a process which the franchise have failed at for the past 20 years.

We take a look at just how proficient the Knicks' organization was this offseason and whether they can pose a threat in the years to come.

NBA Free Agency: New York Knicks acquire shooters and invest in future

New York Knicks v Washington Wizards

In past seasons, we have seen the Knicks rush their revival attempts to make themselves better without contemplating the long-term effects of average players signed on big contracts. During the NBA Free Agency this year, however, the Knicks front office has addressed key areas while not overspending on long-term deals.

Feels like a new era for real in New York. Not rushing to spend cap space just to spend it. Getting helpful vets on cheap deals that can help the kids. Eating deals and moving guys along to pick up draft picks. I'm impressed with the regime! — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) November 23, 2020

During the NBA Free Agency, the New York Knicks resisted trading up the order to get LaMelo Ball, a move many thought they would make given their weakness at the guard position. However, taking a calculated risk, they were able to get their man, New York native, Obi Toppin. At 6"9', Toppin is an explosive power forward who averaged 20 points and 7.5 rebounds last year at Dayton. He has a lot of untapped potential and is able to spread the floor, an aspect of the Knicks game their big men struggled with last year.

In the draft, they also picked up a shooter and proven leader with Immanuel Quickley in the first round. Quickley won't necessarily be leading the Knicks offense, but could prove a valuable bench player to come in and knock down some 3Ps after shooting 42.8% from beyond the arc last year. Also a prolific 3-point shooter, particularly off the dribble, is Alec Burcs who the Knicks brought in from Golden State on a one-year deal.

NBA Free Agency: New York Knicks pick up Austin Rivers and complete multiple one-year deals

Golden State Warriors v Houston Rockets - Game Three

One player who could help to lead the offense as well as be a mentor for the young players is Austin Rivers. A player who two seasons ago averaged 15 points with the L.A. Clippers, Rivers could prove to be a shrewd acquisition by the Knicks' front office.

Picked up as part of a sign-and-trade with the Houston Rockets, the Knicks are proving they are more interested in guard prospects who can help them move from 29th in the league at three-point attempts. Rivers shot free throws and 3-pointers with much higher efficiency last season, and is a move away from the New York Knicks offering players excessive contracts just because they can - Rivers will be earning $10 million over 3 years.

To top off what has been a successful offseason, the New York Knicks were able to continue building toward the future by landing Nerlens Noel and the returning Elfrid Payton on 1-year deals. Serving as Steven Adams' backup last year, Noel still averaged 7.4 points and almost 5 rebounds. He will provide far better rim protection for the Knicks coming off the back of a season in which he blocked 1.5 shots per game.

The New York Knicks have executed a well thought-out plan this offseason and have sneakily gone about the league picking up pieces that will make them better.