How does Nikola Jokic's defense rate among the league's best big men? Analyzing the Joker's ability

Nikola Jokic is arguably the best big man in the NBA today. He won the last two MVP awards in the past three seasons and has given the Denver Nuggets their first NBA title in franchise history. Given the accolades he's achieved in this decade, there's no denying that Jokic is not only the top big but also one of the best players in the league today.

However, looking at the role that a big man typically plays in basketball, one would automatically think of defense. While Jokic is a walking triple-double machine, some may wonder if his offense is as good as his defense. Interestingly, Jokic isn't someone a team could trust when defending opponents.

Jokic's defensive abilities encompass a wide spectrum of characteristics. They are viewed by some as divisive, unattractive, flawed, astute, and most importantly a significant factor in contributing to the Denver Nuggets' consistent success on the hardwood.

Despite having secured consecutive regular-season MVP awards, Jokic's defensive prowess remained a contentious topic during last season's MVP discussions, casting doubt on whether the Nuggets were legitimate championship contenders.

Jokic doesn't excel in the dramatic shot-blocking department, sending the ball soaring into the stands like Jaren Jackson Jr., nor does he single-handedly dismantle opponents' offensive plays like Draymond Green.

You won't witness breathtaking moments where he locks down players significantly shorter than himself on the perimeter.

Denver does adjust its defensive strategies from time to time, but they're not the most adaptable team out there. In numerous instances this season, Jokic's defensive efforts have concluded with him making pragmatic choices around the basket. His weaknesses as a defensive big man are quite evident compared to the other bigs in the league.

Can Jokic help the Nuggets defend their title despite lacking defense in his arsenal?

Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets are the defending champions this coming 2023-24 NBA season. With that in mind, many teams will be targeting the Nuggets as enemy number one to knock out in the regular season.

However, it's easier said than done considering how Denver has the "Joker" by their side. While his defensive prowess may be lackluster, Jokic is still a force to be reckoned with.

Jokic's offensive skillset makes up for the lack of defense in his game. The Nuggets big man is a versatile player who possesses the ability to score, pass and secure the boards.

As seen throughout the 2023 playoffs, all of Denver's opponents struggled to stop the Serbian giant. No matter what they attempted to shut him down, Jokic managed to find ways to sink the ball in the basket.

With all that said, the Nuggets will need to focus on surrounding Jokic with players who can provide the things he lacks in his game like defense. As for scoring options, the team is already covered in that area with players like Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. to help support the "Joker". If Denver plays the way they did last playoffs, chances are they could go back-to-back next season.