"How people perceived me...It kind of hurt me a little bit” – Former NBA champion reveals it was awful to face the narratives regarding his trade from Lakers, says he was hurt and retreated to 'dark place'

According to NBA journalist Chase Hughes, Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma was in a 'dark place' after his trade from the LA Lakers.

Kuzma has been a valuable asset for the Washington Wizards since his trade. After being traded from the LA Lakers last offseason, Kuzma had one of the best NBA seasons of his young career so far. He averaged 17.1 points, 8.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game on 45.2% shooting from the field, including 34.1% from 3-point range.

Kuzma will be an important piece of the puzzle for the Wizards' playoff push this season. It hasn't always been easy for the 26-year-old forward, especially after building big expectations during his time with the Lakers. As a member of the Lakers, Kuzma was viewed as an important player for the future.

However, he was traded in a deal for Russell Westbrook last offseason. According to Chase Hughes, Kuzma was hurt and in a 'dark place' after the trade. The talented forward also said how people perceived him, "hurt me a little bit." Kuzma said:

"How people perceived me...It kind of hurt me a little bit...I was in a time in my life where I really needed that type of hug."

Wizards' push for the NBA playoffs

Kyle Kuzma at the 2022 NBA Summer League

It becomes difficult for some NBA players to get traded early in their careers. Kyle Kuzma exploded onto the scene as a rookie in Los Angeles. In his first season, Kuzma averaged 16.1 points per game on 45.0% shooting from the field.

It looked as if Kuzma could be a piece of the puzzle for the Lakers to build around for the future. That was until the team was eager to make a run at another championship, which saw Kuzma getting traded to the Washington Wizards.

After an impressive 2021-22 campaign, Kuzma looks to have found his new home in Washington. The team has plenty of intriguing pieces on their roster and could make a playoff run in the competitive Eastern Conference.

With Bradley Beal back in the mix, the Wizards could be a team that hits the ground running in the 2022-23 season. Kuzma recently turned 27-years-old and has a player option at the end of the 2022-23 season.

