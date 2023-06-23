How protected picks work in NBA?

With the NBA free agency period nearly upon us, it's no secret that the trade announcements will likely begin to surface before we know it. Considering that, let's take a look at how protected picks work in the NBA.

When two teams agree to a trade that involves draft picks, the team sending the pick may opt to protect it under agreed-upon conditions. For example let's look at the recent three-team trade that saw Marcus Smart land in Memphis Grizzlies, and Kristaps Porzingis land in Boston Celtics.

In this instance, the Celtics received the Golden State Warriors' top-four protected pick in the 2024 NBA draft.

When the 2024 NBA draft lottery takes place, if the Warriors were to land in the top four, their pick would then be returned to them.

Of course, in other instances, as we will likely see, teams could choose to top-10 protect a pick, or even top-15 protect a pick if they wish to.

Poll : 0 votes