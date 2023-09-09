How to purchase NBA League Pass from 2K? Everything you need to know

NBA League Pass could be yours if you decide to purchase the 25th Anniversary edition of NBA 2K. From legendary Mamba Moments that allow players to play through some of the greatest moments of Kobe Bryant's career, to the all-new ProPlay system, the latest NBA 2K has it all.

For fans who want to combine their love of NBA 2k, and their NBA viewership, the NBA 2k studio has you covered! Every year several editions of NBA 2k are released, with various perks and rewards included for each edition.

For example, one of the most popular benefits includes preorder bonuses such as extra VC, MyTeam coins, and MyTeam packs. But that isn't all! Fans who purchase the 25th Anniversary edition of NBA 2k will also have one major perk that the other editions don't - NBA League Pass.

NBA League Pass allows fans to take their fandom to the next level. NBA.com breaks down the perks of NBA League Pass to potential customers by advertising viewership to home and away feeds for all games.

Looking at pricing and perks included in NBA 2k 25th Anniversary Edition

Gamers and NBA fans who decide to purchase the 25th Anniversary edition of NBA 2k will be treated to a number of perks beyond NBA League Pass. With that in mind, let's take a look at the pricing of the 25th Anniversary Edition of NBA 2k.

Those interested in purchasing the 25th Anniversary Edition of NBA 2k will have to do so digitally on their respective devices. The game is available on current and previous generations of consoles and on Steam for PC players at a $150 price point.

Stephen Curry - NBA 2k24

Included in the edition is a 12-month NBA League Pass subscription, as well as a number of perks, including 100,000 VC, 50,000 MyTeam Points, two Kobe Bryant MyTeam cards, two-hour double-XP coins for MyTeam, and 10 MyTeam Promo Packs.

When it comes to the city, players also get one diamond shoe card, a two-hour double XP coin, 15 MyCareer skill boosts, and fifteen categorized Gatorade boosts. In addition, a number of cosmetic items are also included, such as three Kobe Bryant t-shirts, an NBA 2K24 backpack and electric skateboard, and much more!

