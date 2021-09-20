How to request a trade in NBA 2K22?

One of the best features in NBA 2K22 is MyCareer where you can experience the career of a basketball player who enters the NBA.

You get to start from the very beginning and choose either college or the NBA G-League to prepare before the NBA Draft. You also choose an agent to represent you and basically walk the shoes of an NBA player, experiencing trade rumors, interviews and the stardom that comes with it.

In MyCareer, you also get to demand or request a trade if you aren't satisfied with the team you are playing with. The reason for that could be lack of competitiveness or chemistry, or because the other team may be a more attractive option.

NBA 2K22 MyCareer: Requesting a trade

Firstly, not everyone has the stature to request or demand a trade from their organisation. If you want to request a trade, you will need to play a minimum of ten games in MyCareer and become a starter for your team. More importantly, you also need to make sure you are requesting the trade before the NBA trade deadline.

In NBA 2K22, the game has added the feature of requesting a trade within the storyline itself. After you establish yourself as a starter for your team, you'll see a cut-scene in which Kendrick Perkins addresses trade rumors.

After a few games, you'll face the decision of whether you want to demand a trade or not. You will face a question 'Do you want to pursue a trade?' with two choices - "No, this is where I want to be", or "Yes, I want a fresh start somewhere else". Select the 'Yes' option.

After playing another game, your agent in NBA 2K22 MyCareer will ask you to pick your top destinations. Pick your favorite team first and then you can choose two more teams as your second and third preferences.

After you select your preferences, your agent will ask you to choose between taking it slow or being aggressive and getting it done as soon as possible. Choose the aggressive route here if you want to see a trade happen immediately. Your agent will ask you one more time to confirm and choose the option that says "Take it Public, and make it happen now".

Then you'll give an interview where you confirm the rumors and publicly say you are leaving the team. You will also have a run-in with your teammate, and your current coach will ask you why you want to leave. You can choose the option of saying "It's nothing personal".

After a few more games, you'll finally get the news that says you have been traded to a new team. This process will require you to play at least 20-25 games in NBA 2K22 MyCareer before the trade will get finalized. You can choose to simulate those games and skip to the cut scenes as well.

