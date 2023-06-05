How to request a trade in NBA 2K23

The MyCareer mode will be your go-to destination in NBA 2K23 if you want to fulfill your ambitions of becoming an NBA pro, at least in the virtual sense. Like the real superstars, you start off as a rookie before quickly developing into a world-class hooper.

Like NBA professionals, you can become a loyal name for your franchise by serving them for a long time. However, you might decide otherwise and play for a different team.

In the MyCareer mode, you can move on to another franchise with the help of the trade feature. You can request a trade from your current team if you want to change scenery. However, there are certain rules and restrictions that you'll have to abide by while moving from one team to another in NBA 2K23.

Requesting a trade in NBA 2K23's MyCareer mode is quite simple

Why you might consider requesting a trade in MyCareer mode doesn't matter. It could be simply because you don't like the team you're in or want to win championship rings in your virtual NBA career. The reason doesn't matter when it comes to requesting a trade in NBA 2K23, but your performances do.

Open NBA 2K23 and go to the options.

Go to MyCareer mode.

Select "Request a Trade".

You'll have to wait three in-game days for the offers.

Once the offers are in, you can review them and decide.

Do note that to get offers, there will have to be interest in your services. The request to trade in the MyCareer mode won't work if no team is interested in acquiring you. Hence, being a consistent performer and meeting as many objectives as possible will be key to finding success with your request.

Tips and tricks to get a successful trade

As mentioned above, a trade request will only be successful if you perform well. A consistent season will make teams interested in acquiring you. It's also best to get an offer from an NBA franchise you may love to play for.

You can also get a trade by playing poorly, but this is ill-advised. The teams who might offer you are unlikely to satisfy your wishes for a starting spot in the beginning. These elements make the MyCareer mode extremely immersive and realistic in NBA 2K23.

Remember that if you have a certain franchise in mind, don't start in a position in which the team is stacked. They will unlikely offer for you since they might already have a very good player in your position.

