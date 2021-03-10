How the top 10 picks in the 2020 NBA Draft have fared this season

The 2020 NBA Draft saw some of the best young prospects make their way onto the big stage this season. While some have hit the ground running, others have taken some time to settle in their new surroundings.

Nevertheless, the 2020 NBA Draft picks have shown their potential at various points this campaign. As the second half of the 2020-21 NBA season commences, these players would love to end their first season in the competition on a high note.

The top ten picks in the NBA Draft 2020 have been assigned roles depending on their respective team's needs and season objectives. That has meant that not all of them have been able to perform to their full potential.

While most of these draft picks have established themselves as key players for their sides, performing at a high-level from the get-go, others will need some time to get going.

On that note, let's take a look at how each of the top ten picks in the 2020 NBA Draft has fared so far this season.

NBA Draft 2020 No. 10 Pick: Jalen Smith (Phoenix Suns)

Jalen Smith (#25)

2020-21 Season Record - MPG: 5.2; PPG: 1.5; AST: 0.2; REB: 1.0; FG%: 36.8.

Advertisement

Jalen Smith, the tenth overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, hasn't featured a lot in the first half of the season.

The Phoenix Suns haven't required the services of Smith much because of their solid frontcourt depth. However, after being sent to the G-league in February for two weeks, he was recently called back to rejoin the Suns' roster.

Smith has featured in just eleven games this campaign but hasn't been very impressive in the limited minutes he has received. Known to be a good rebounder and shot-blocker, he could get more minutes in the second half of the season, though.

Jalen Smith has shown glimpses of being fearless in making shots and attacking the rim when needed as he looks for a strong finish to his debut NBA campaign.

NBA Draft 2020 No. 9 Pick: Deni Avdija (Washington Wizards)

Deni Avdija (#9) of the Washington Wizards

2020-21 Season Record - MPG: 21.5; PPG: 5.9; AST: 1.3; REB: 4.7; FG%: 43.3.

Deni Avdija, picked no. 9 in the 2020 NBA Draft, has been an exciting player to watch this season.

He has featured in 30 games for the Washington Wizards, starting 16 and playing at least 20 minutes in each outing. He has been working as an additional playmaker coming off the bench and has been decent defensively as well. Apart from his high-intensity defensive plays and rebounding, Avdija's shooting has been quite impressive; he is converting 35.6% of his shots from beyond the arc.

Advertisement

If he continues to work on it, he could prove to be a great asset in helping the Washington Wizards reach the playoffs. During his career-high night against the Heat, he scored 20 points and knocked down 7-15 attempts from the field and 5-9 from the three-point line.

NBA Draft 2020 No. 8 Pick: Obi Toppin (New York Knicks)

Obi Toppin (#1) of the New York Knicks

2020-21 Season Record - MPG: 12.7; PPG: 4.7; AST: 0.6; REB: 2.5; FG%: 48.6.

The eighth pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, Obi Toppin has featured in 27 games for the rejuvenated New York Knicks this season. He has been playing their star player Julius Randle's rotation minutes this season and has been a tremendous shooter of the basketball. Unafraid to attack the rim, he has provided a great offensive boost coming off the bench.

Toppin can even knock down the occasional three and is capable of creating space to shoot as well. However, his defense is something he needs to work on a lot more if he wishes to get more minutes. Nevertheless, he has been a decent performer but needs to work on his all-round game moving forward.

Advertisement

NBA Draft 2020 No. 7 Pick: Killian Hayes (Detroit Pistons)

Killian Hayes (#7) of the Detroit Pistons

2020-21 Season Record - MPG: 21.1; PPG: 4.6; AST: 3.6; REB: 1.1; FG%: 27.7.

Kilian Hayes, picked no. 7 in the 2020 NBA Draft, has featured in just seven games this season and is currently out injured.

He started in all of those games but wasn't that effective in the 20 minutes of game-time he has received on average. His shooting has been inconsistent from the field as well as the from beyond the arc, which is evident in him converting a dismal 27% attempts per game.

Hayes has been disappointing overall, but the fact that he has just played only seven games needs to be taken into consideration. He is more than capable of running the offense, and Dwane Casey will hope his star rookie is back soon and continues his development.

NBA Draft 2020 No. 6 Pick: Onyeka Okongwu (Atlanta Hawks)

Onyeka Okongwu (#21)

Advertisement

2020-21 Season Record - MPG: 9.9; PPG: 3.2; AST: 0.3; REB: 2.4; FG%: 56.8.

As expected, Onyeka Okongwu, who was picked no. 6 in the 2020 NBA Draft, hasn't received enough minutes this season, as the Atlanta Hawks have a plethora of available options in the frontcourt.

However, in the limited minutes and games (16) he has featured in, Okongwu has shown what he is capable of defensively, especially in the matches he played in January. He averaged 1.2 blocks per game during that stretch, making a career-high three blocks each against the Milwaukee Bucks and the Toronto Raptors.

He has cooled off recently but remains a threat inside the paint and has managed to convert 56.8% of his shots so far. Unless the Hawks are severely shorthanded at some point, Okongwu is unlikely to see increased game-time in the second half of the season.

Overall, he has a lot of room for improvement, but at 19, he holds a lot of promise for the future.

NBA Draft 2020 No. 5 Pick: Isaac Okoro (Cleveland Cavaliers)

Isaac Okoro (#35) of the Cleveland Cavaliers

2020-21 Season Record - MPG: 33.2; PPG: 8.1; AST: 1.9; REB: 2.7; FG%: 41.3.

The no. 55 pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, Isaac Okoro has had the opportunity to start in all 31 games for the Cleveland Cavaliers he has featured in this season.

Advertisement

Regarded as the best defender in the top-ten 2020 NBA Draft picks, Okoro has lived up to his tag so far. He is averaging 1.2 steals and 0.5 blocks this season. The 6' 6" forward is quite athletic and can feature in multiple positions.

He has been an energetic presence in the young and rebuilding Cleveland Cavaliers' side. His offense is something he could still improve on, but he has shown that he can be an effective shooter. Overall, he has been quite impressive in his debut NBA season.

NBA Draft 2020 No. 4 Pick: Patrick Williams (Chicago Bulls)

Patrick Williams (#4)

2020-21 Season Record - MPG: 28.5; PPG: 10.2; AST: 1.2; REB: 4.8; FG%: 47.4.

Picked no. 4 in the 2020 NBA Draft, Patrick Williams has been a terrific addition to the playoff-contending Chicago Bulls.

He has been a beast defensively, averaging 0.8 blocks to go with 0.7 steals per game; Williams has worked a lot on his offense too. Some might say his career trajectory is similar to Kawhi Leonard's. So if Patrick Willaims continues to improve on his offense, he could be one of the best two-way players in the league.

Advertisement

He is a modern-day forward who can do it all: shoot from the wing, attack the rim and defend with authority. In his first few weeks in the NBA, he went up against the likes of LeBron James, Kawhi Leonard and Giannis Antetokounmpo. But Williams seemed looked confident and unfazed, which augurs well for his growth in the league.

NBA Draft 2020 No. 3 Pick: LaMelo Ball (Charlotte Hornets)

LaMelo Ball (#2) of the Charlotte Hornets

2020-21 Season Record - MPG: 28.9; PPG: 15.8; AST: 6.3; REB: 6; FG%: 44.9.

LaMelo Ball, the no. 3 pick in the NBA Draft 2020 has been one of the most impressive players in his Draft class.

He has been fearless in his approach and has played his natural game, which belies the fact that he's a rookie. With his top-drawer, fearless performances, Ball is one of the frontrunners to land the NBA Rookie of the Year award this season.

LaMelo Ball's ball-handling, playmaking and defensive skills make him a lethal all-round player and very difficult to deal with for opponents. Along with his phenomenal scoring stats, he is averaging a team-high 1.6 steals and is also the assists leader for the Charlotte Hornets.

Advertisement

Overall, Ball has exceeded expectations and has been one of the best players picked in the NBA Draft 2020.

NBA Draft 2020 No. 2 Pick: James Wiseman (Golden State Warriors)

James Wiseman (#33) of the Golden State Warriors

2020-21 Season Record - MPG: 20.8; PPG: 11.8; AST: 0.7; REB: 5.9; FG%: 51.

James Wiseman, the no. 2 pick in the NBA Draft 2020, has provided the Golden State Warriors exactly what they had hoped for.

Wiseman has been an efficient rebounder and shot-blocker this season, with 1.1 blocks to his name. He has used his agility well to defend the rim and has quickly turned into one of the best young centers in the game.

However, with players in his position now extending the scope of play for a big-man, Wiseman will have to make additions to his game as he develops as a player. He has a limited shooting range which he could work on to be more effective at the offensive end.

NBA Draft 2020 No. 1 Pick: Anthony Edwards (Minnesota Timberwolves)

Anthony Edwards

Advertisement

2020-21 Season Record - MPG: 29.1; PPG: 14.9; AST: 2.5; REB: 4; FG%: 37.1.

The no. 1 pick in the NBA Draft 2020, Anthony Edwards has been one of the lone bright spots for the disappointing Minnesota Timberwolves this season.

He has established himself as a player for the future with his entertaining performances so far, as he has collected a bag of posters already with some exquisite dunks. Edwards' ball-handling skills are impressive, and he isn't afraid to shoot either, averaging almost 15 field-goal attempts per game this season.

🚨 DUNK OF THE YEAR !!! 🚨



ANTHONY EDWARDS ASSASSINE YUTA WATANABE 💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀pic.twitter.com/WcvQBZco6y — TrashTalk (@TrashTalk_fr) February 20, 2021

When he initially started, his defense was an area of concern, but he has worked tremendously in that area of his game. He was averaging 0.8 blocks and 0.9 steals per game in February compared to 0.1 and 0.8 in January. Overall, Edwards is a star in the making and has flourished despite his team's struggles, which is quite impressive for a rookie.