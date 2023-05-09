How do undrafted players make it to the NBA? Exploring the journey of overlooked prospects

Every year, thousands of players enter the NBA Draft, hoping to hear their name called and begin their professional careers.

But for those who don't get drafted, the journey to the big league is far more difficult.

There are incredible stories of undrafted players who have defied the odds to make it to the NBA. From there they carved out successful careers and left their marks on the game.

While the path for undrafted players can be arduous, it often starts with an invitation to join a team's summer league roster. Here, players have the opportunity to showcase their skills and potentially earn a spot on the team's training camp roster. If they continue to impress, they may be offered a contract to join the team for the regular season.

Undrafted players face numerous challenges on their path to the NBA. They must work tirelessly to improve their skills, often balancing multiple jobs to support themselves financially. Never giving up is essential, and the ability to continue after a string of disappointments can be the difference between making it and not.

The journey to the NBA for undrafted players is filled with adversity, but having a strong support system can make all the difference. People often want to do things alone, but this can make the journey harder than it needs to be.

Undrafted players as success stories in the NBA

Many undrafted players have gone on to have successful careers in basketball, defying expectations and proving that hard work can overcome the odds. These include:

Ben Wallace: A four-time NBA All-Star and four-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year, Wallace went undrafted in 1996 before becoming a key member of the Detroit Pistons' championship team in 2004.

Jeremy Lin: After going undrafted in 2010, Lin had a brief stint with the Golden State Warriors before his breakout "Linsanity" moment with the New York Knicks in 2012, leading the team to an impressive winning streak and becoming a global sensation.

Fred VanVleet: Undrafted in 2016, VanVleet played a crucial role in the Toronto Raptors' 2019 NBA championship, earning the reputation as a clutch performer in high-pressure situations.

Changing Perceptions: The Impact of Undrafted Players on the NBA

Undrafted players who have found success in the NBA are helping to change the way teams evaluate talent.

The ambition is to demonstrate that draft position is not always the best predictor of future success.

The journey of undrafted players making it to the NBA is an inspiring testament to the power of hard work, perseverance, and determination. As more undrafted players find success in the league, their stories will continue to inspire the next generation of players to chase their dreams, regardless of the challenges they face.

