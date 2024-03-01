How to watch Boston Celtics vs Dallas Mavericks NBA basketball game tonight? TV channel, streaming options & more explored

The Boston Celtics vs Dallas Mavericks matchup marks the second and final head-to-head meeting between the two teams. The last time they faced each other was on Jan. 22, when the Celtics secured a 119-110 victory.

In their first meeting, Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown combined for 73 points (24-of-43 shooting, including 4-of-15 from 3-point range). The two superstars also had 14 rebounds, nine assists, and two blocks in total.

Meanwhile, Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving joined forces to put up 56 points (21-of-50 shooting, including 5-of-15 from 3-point range), 24 rebounds and 16 assists. However, it was not enough to slow down the efforts of the Boston Celtics as they continue to be one of the elite teams in the NBA.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Heading into this game, the Boston Celtics hold the longest active winning streak this season at nine straight victories. The Dallas Mavericks, on the other hand, are coming off Wednesday night's 136-125 win over the Toronto Raptors. Dallas will look to replicate that kind of success tonight when they make an appearance in Boston.

When and where is the Boston Celtics vs Dallas Mavericks

Game Day: Friday, Mar. 1

Start Time: 7:30 pm Eastern Time

Game Arena: TD Garden

Location: Boston, MA

Ticket Details: Tickets for the Boston Celtics vs Dallas Mavericks game can be purchased on Ticketmaster for the price range of $154 - $2130.

How to watch the Boston Celtics vs Dallas Mavericks

In one of the most anticipated matchups, NBA fans can go with various options to watch Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics go head-to-head against Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks.

Boston Celtics vs Dallas Mavericks TV channel list

This matchup can be watched live on the following television channels: ESPN, NBC Sports Boston, WFAA and UniMas 49.

Boston Celtics vs Dallas Mavericks radio station

When it comes to radio station options, NBA fans have the following to choose from SiriusXM, 98.5 The Sports Hub and 97.1 FM / S: 99.1 FM.

Boston Celtics vs Dallas Mavericks live streaming details

Lastly, fans can't go wrong with the live-streaming route, as they can head to FuboTV for this must-watch matchup. Interestingly, the live-streaming platform has four subscription options to choose from.

The pro package is priced at $59.99 after the free trial ($79.99 per month after the discount month) and the elite package is at $69.99 after the free trial ($89.99 per month after the discount month).

Meanwhile, the premier package is set to $79.99 after the free trial ($99.99 per month after the discount month) and the Latino package is listed at $32.99 after the free trial.