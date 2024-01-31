How to watch Brooklyn Nets vs Phoenix Suns NBA basketball game tonight? TV channel, streaming options & more explored

Kevin Durant is set to clash against his former team in the Brooklyn Nets vs Phoenix Suns matchup on Wednesday. This will be the league's penultimate game for January and is expected to be a must-watch as the teams that engaged in a blockbuster trade last season are both riding two-game winning streaks. It will be the first time Durant will face the Nets after being traded to the Suns.

In their latest victory, the Nets (19-27) saw the return of Ben Simmons, who nearly tallied a triple-double with 10 points, 11 assists and eight rebounds, as they romped the Utah Jazz 147-114. Mikal Bridges and Cam Johnson starred for Brooklyn, tallying 33 and 25 points apiece. Eight Nets scored in double digits in the game.

Meanwhile, the Suns (27-20) recently snapped their two-game losing streak with a 118-105 victory over the Miami Heat. Eric Gordon showed out for the Suns in that game with a team-high 23 points off the bench to complement the offensive output of Durant (20 points), Devin Booker (22 points) and Bradley Beal (19 points).

The Suns have Bol Bol and Grayson Allen listed as questionable heading into the matchup. The Nets listed Simmons as questionable and Dorian Finney-Smith as out.

When and Where is Brooklyn Nets vs Phoenix Suns

Game Day: Wednesday, January 31

Start Time: 8:30 p.m. ET/5:30 p.m. PT

Game Arena: Barclays Center

Location: Brooklyn, New York

Ticket Details: Tickets are available on the Barclays Center website and from third-party sellers, such as Ticketmaster, Seat Geek and Vivid Seats.

How to watch the Brooklyn Nets vs Phoenix Suns

The forthcoming clash between the Nets and the Suns is set to be intriguing, given Durant's comeback to Brooklyn, coupled with the winning streaks of each team. Here's how fans can catch the game.

Brooklyn Nets vs Phoenix Suns TV channel list

For general viewing, the television channels broadcasting the game include ABC. The Brooklyn home broadcast is accessible on YES, while Suns fans can tune in through Arizona's Family 3TV / Arizona's Family Sports.

Brooklyn Nets vs Phoenix Suns TV radio channels

For radio coverage, the home radio channel is 101.9 FM / 660 AM, while the away radio options are ESPN 620 or S: KSUN.

Brooklyn Nets vs Phoenix Suns TV live streaming details

To catch the game on demand, fans can subscribe to NBA League Pass or Fubo TV.

