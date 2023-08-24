How to watch FIBA World Cup 2023 on TV: Channels, broadcast details and livestreams explored

The 2023 FIBA World Cup is set to begin on August 25. The tournament will have 92 games, with the final slated to be held on September 10.

The event will be hosted by the Philippines, Japan, and Indonesia. There will be 32 teams descending on the three Asian countries to face off for international basketball glory.

Team USA, France, Canada, and Australia are among the favorites. There are plenty of NBA stars who skipped out on the tournament like Kevin Durant, Nikola Jokic, and Giannis Antetokounmpo. However, there will still be many big names like Luka Doncic and Anthony Edwards battling for the gold.

Edwards will lead Team USA, the only squad with all-NBA players. Paola Banchero. Jalen Brunson, and Cam Johnson are a few notable names to on the American roster.

How can you catch all the FIBA World Cup action?

TV Info

Channels: ESPN2 and ESPN+

The FIBA World Cup games will be available on ESPN platforms. ESPN2 will broadcast a lot of the Team USA and major matchups on linear TV. Most games will tip off between 4 and 9 AM ET.

ESPN2 will air the championship final on September 10. The game will air at 8:30 AM ET. ESPN2 will exclusively air six games, including all three group phase games for Team USA. They will also air one quarterfinal matchup and one semifinal game.

Most of the games will also air on ESPN+. They can be live-streamed online and with the ESPN app. ESPN+ requires a subscription. It costs $9.99 per month. Every game is available on the ESPN app.

Having ESPN+ will give you the most access to the games. You can sign up for a discounted rate on an annual subscription at $99.99/year.

When does Team USA play in the FIBA World Cup?

Team USA will begin their FIBA World Cup run against New Zealand on August 26. The game will air at 8:30 AM ET on ESPN2.

They will then take on Greece on August 28. The game airs at 8:30 AM ET on ESPN2. It is expected to be an easy win for the USA since Greece will be without Antetokounmpo.

They will close their group phase matches with a game against Jordan on August 30. It airs at 4:30 AM ET on ESPN2.

