How to watch Golden State Warriors vs Boston Celtics NBA basketball game tonight? TV channel, streaming options & more explored

The Golden State Warriors vs Boston Celtics matchup is set to happen on March 3 and it will be one of the eight games scheduled by the NBA that day. This upcoming showdown will see two thrilling basketball teams face off in an inter-conference clash at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts.

This game marks the second and final meeting between both teams in the 2023-24 NBA season. Their initial encounter at Chase Center on Dec. 18, 2023, concluded with a Warriors victory in overtime, with a final score of 132-126. Interestingly, the past two matchups between these teams have extended into overtime.

The Golden State Warriors have surged to a three-game winning streak, boasting a record of 32-27. Their recent success has propelled them past the LA Lakers into the ninth position in the NBA Western Conference. Currently, they're aiming to close the gap on the Dallas Mavericks, who hold a 1.5-game lead over them.

On the other side, the Boston Celtics still hold a firm grasp on the best record in the NBA at 47-12. They will be looking to extend their 10-game winning streak.

The Warriors will be missing the services of Andrew Wiggins who is still out due to personal reasons. Steph Curry and rookie Brandin Podziemski are marked as questionable but there is a good chance that both will play as of this writing.

The Cetlics will have big man Kristaps Porzingis as a game-time decision but the rest of the key rotation players of the team including Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown are available to suit up.

When and where is Golden State Warriors vs Boston Celtics?

Game Day: Sunday, March 3

Start Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

Game Arena: TD Garden

Location: Boston, Massachussets

Ticket Details: Tickets are available for purchase on the websites of Ticketmaster, SeatGeek and Vivid Seats.

Golden State Warriors vs Boston Celtics TV Channel List and live streaming details

This game will be aired through the local broadcast of ABC. Basketball fans can also catch the Golden State Warriors vs Boston Celtics game online through live streaming. The NBA League Pass will also make the game available for fans. FUBO TV and YouTube TV will also feature the game. Fans will have to avail subscriptions, but a free trial is offered for a limited time.

Golden State Warriors vs Boston Celtics radio station list

Several radio stations will provide coverage of the game, including SiriusXM, 98.5 The Sports Hub and 95.7 The Game.