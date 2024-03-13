How to watch Golden State Warriors vs Dallas Mavericks NBA basketball game tonight? TV channel, streaming options & more explored - March 13, 2024

The Golden State Warriors vs. Dallas Mavericks matchup is among the more intriguing games on the NBA slate on Wednesday. It is just the second meeting of four between these two this season. Their previous game was postponed due to the death of Warriors assistant coach Dejan Milojevic.

The Mavericks are on a three-game winning streak. They picked up an easy 127-92 win in Chicago against the Bulls on Sunday.

The Warriors, meanwhile, attempt to stay afloat during their rollercoaster season. They just split two games with the San Antonio Spurs. They beat San Antonio without Steph Curry 112-102 on Sunday.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Golden State will have to endure another game without Curry. He continues to rest with an ankle issue. He may return on Friday. The Mavericks will be without Brandon Williams.

The Warriors are tenth in the West and need a late run to escape the play-in tournament. They are 3.5 games behind the top six. The Mavericks are also fighting for the same thing. They are eighth in the West and one game out of sixth.

When and where is the Golden State Warriors vs. Dallas Mavericks

Game Day: Wednesday, March 13

Start Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

Arena: American Airlines Center

Location: Dallas, Texas

Ticket Details: Tickets can be found on StubHub, Ticketmaster, SeatGeek, or Vivid Seats from $142.

How to watch Golden State Warriors vs. Dallas Mavericks

The game can be seen on TV and live-streamed depending on where you are in the US. It also depends on your TV packages and subscriptions.

Golden State Warriors vs. Dallas Mavericks channel list

The game will be limited regionally. It will air on local TV station WFAA ABC in the Dallas market. It will also be broadcast in Spanish on Unimas 49 in Dallas. It will air on NBC Sports Bay Area in the San Francisco market. It can also be seen with an NBA League Pass TV package.

Golden State Warriors vs. Dallas Mavericks radio stations

The game can also be listened to on the radio. It can be found on SiriusXM NBA radio. It will also air on 97.1 FM in Dallas and 99.1 FM in Spanish in the market. It can be heard on 95.7 The Game in the Bay Area.

Golden State Warriors vs. Dallas Mavericks live streaming details

The game can be streamed on the NBA app with a League Pass subscription. It can also be purchased on demand in the app. It may be blacked out in the Dallas area. It can also be streamed on the NBC Sports app with a cable subscription originating in the Bay Area.