How to watch Golden State Warriors vs. Houston Rockets? Date, time, streaming details and more | October 29, 2023

The Golden State Warriors and the Houston Rockets have gone through some of the most iconic battles in NBA history. During the 2010s, both teams were considered two elite basketball units that would always go head-to-head when it was time to head into the postseason.

However, things are different now, with the Rockets in the middle of a rebuild and the Warriors continuing to figure things out with their new pieces involved. With that said, here's a look at the details of their matchup later today (Oct. 29)

Houston Rockets vs. Golden State Warriors: Date and time

The matchup between the two is set for later today (Oct. 29) at 7:00 p.m. Eastern Time, with the Warriors heading to the Rockets' Toyota Center.

How to watch Houston Rockets vs. Golden State Warriors?

The game will be televised live on local television channels Space City Home Network and NBC Sports Bay Area. Moreover, the game can also be streamed using NBA League Pass. The streaming option comes with different subscription packages:

League Pass Standard (Monthly) - $14.99 per month

League Pass Premium (Monthly) - $22.99 per month

League Pass Standard (Season) - $99.99

League Pass Premium (Season) - $149.99

What should fans expect for the Golden State Warriors vs. Houston Rockets matchup?

Despite the different circumstances for both teams, this matchup could be one of the more interesting ones this season. So, what should fans expect from this ball game? For starters, this could be the big game that sees the Rockets finally pull off their first season of the win.

Heading into this regular season meeting, the Houston Rockets have lost their first two games (San Antonio Spurs and Orlando Magic) of the season. The Warriors will be a good challenge for this young team and a proper foundational win if they pull it off.

The Golden State Warriors, on the other hand, can go on their second-straight victory of the season following their recent 122-114 win against the Sacramento Kings. The team can go on another incredible two-way display for limiting the Rockets' offensive talent while also putting up an electric scoring display.

Additionally, Amen Thompson's first matchup against Warriors star Stephen Curry is something NBA fans should watch out for. The 2024 No. 4 pick is due for his first outing in his rookie season. If he does put up an electric performance against Curry, then it would make one impressive rookie outing for Thompson.