How to watch Golden State Warriors vs LA Lakers NBA basketball game tonight? TV channel, streaming options & more explored

The Golden State Warriors will face the LA Lakers on Thursday night in the final head-to-head meeting between the teams. Their last game against one another was on March 16, when Golden State won 128-121. Considering how close the finish is leading to the play-in tournament, this matchup is a crucial contest.

During their third meeting, two-time MVP Stephen Curry showed out with a 31-point performance (12-of-24 shooting, including 3 of 10 from 3-point range), along with six rebounds and five assists. Meanwhile, Klay Thompson came off the bench with a strong 26-point outing (9-of-15 shooting, including 5 of 10 from 3-point range) and five rebounds.

The LA Lakers, on the other hand, were led by LeBron James, who dropped 40 points (15-of-23 shooting, including 3 of 5 from 3-point range), eight rebounds and nine assists.

Entering the game, Golden State (43-35) is in 10th place, while the Lakers (45-34) are in ninth in the Western Conference standings.

When and where to watch Golden State Warriors vs. LA Lakers

Start Time: 10 p.m. Eastern Time

Game Arena: Crypto.com

Location: Los Angeles, California

Tickets: Tickets for this game between Golden State and LeBron James' LA Lakers game are available on Ticketmaster in the price range of $210 to $7350.

How to watch Golden State Warriors vs LA Lakers?

Regarding this must-watch game between the Golden State and the Lakers, fans are in for an excellent contest due to the playoff-seeding implications and the all-star matchups. Additionally, fans can check out this game through multiple options, based on their preferences.

Golden State Warriors vs. LA Lakers TV channel list

Fans can watch this Western Conference contest live through Spectrum Sportsnet+.

Golden State Warriors vs. LA Lakers radio stations

Aside from the television option, fans can stay updated with the game through the following radio stations: SiriusXM, ESPN LA 710/1330 KWKW and 95.7 The Game.

Golden State Warriors vs. LA Lakers live streaming details

If fans prefer an alternative option to TV and radio stations, they can head to the live-streaming platform FuboTV instead.

FuboTV features four subscription packages for fans to choose from. Starting with the pro option, which is priced at $79.99 per month. Next is the elite option, which has a price tag of $89.99 per month. Meanwhile, the premier option is listed at $99.99 per month and the Latino option is set to $32.99 per month.

Additionally, fans also have the option of going for the seven-day free trial to test out the live-streaming platform for themselves.