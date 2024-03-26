How to watch Golden State Warriors vs Miami Heat NBA basketball game tonight? TV channel, streaming options & more explored

The Golden State Warriors vs Miami Heat game will be the final meeting between the two teams this season. With the 2023-24 regular season nearing its final weeks before the NBA Playoffs, this matchup is almost a must-win for both teams. With the number of players listed on the Heat's injury report, it will take a team effort to pull off a victory.

Heading into the game, the Golden State Warriors have lost two straight, courtesy of the Indiana Pacers and Minnesota Timberwolves. Meanwhile, the Miami Heat will look to start a two-game winning streak following Sunday night's 121-84 win against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The Warriors are in 10th place (36-34 record) in the Western Conference standings, while the Heat are in seventh place (39-32 record) in the Eastern Conference.

When and where is Golden State Warriors vs Miami Heat

Start Time: 7:30 pm Eastern Time

Game Arena: Kaseya Center

Location: Miami, Florida

Ticket Details: Tickets for the Golden State Warriors vs Miami Heat game can be purchased through Ticketmaster for the price range of $99 to $1,500+.

How to watch Golden State Warriors vs Miami Heat

This regular-season game can be checked out live by NBA fans through a multitude of options, depending on their preferences.

Golden State Warriors vs Miami Heat TV Channel list

The must-watch matchup between the Golden State Warriors and the Miami Heat can be watched live on the following television channels: Bally Sports Sun and NBC Sports Bay Area.

Golden State Warriors vs Miami Heat radio stations

Aside from the television options, NBA fans can tap into the game through the following radio stations: SiriusXM, WQAM 560 / S: WAQI 710 and 95.7 The Game.

Golden State Warriors vs Miami Heat live streaming details

When it comes to live streaming an NBA game, it remains one of the best and most accessible ways to keep in touch with certain matchups throughout a regular season. Fans can choose to either go with NBA League Pass or FuboTV.

When it comes to NBA League Pass, the streaming platform contains monthly and season packages. For the monthly subscription, the standard pass is priced at $14.99 per month and the premium pass is set to $22.99 per month. The season subscription, on the other hand, has the standard pass at $14.99 per season and the premium pass at $22.99 per season.

Meanwhile, FuboTV features three subscription options to choose from. The pro package is set to $59.99 per month after the seven-day free trial but then moves to $79.99 after the discount month. Interestingly, the live streaming platform does the same structure for the other packages.

The elite option is priced at $69.99 for the discount month and then transitions to $89.99 per month. The Latino option, on the other hand, is at $24.99 as the discount month and bumps its price tag to $32.99 per month.