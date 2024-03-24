How to watch Golden State Warriors vs Minnesota Timberwolves NBA basketball game tonight? TV channel, streaming options & more explored

The Golden State Warriors vs Minnesota Timberwolves game on Sunday marks the third and final head-to-head meeting between these two teams. The last time these ball clubs faced one another was on Nov. 14, when the Timberwolves secured a 104-101 win against the Warriors. In that matchup, Golden State played without Steph Curry due to a knee injury.

Heading into tonight's game, the Minnesota Timberwolves hold a 2-0 record advantage against the Golden State Warriors this season. As of now, the Timberwolves are in third place (48-22 record), and the Warriors are 10th (36-33 record) in the Western Conference standings.

Moreover, this game is setting up to be an important one for the Golden State Warriors as they are eyeing to secure as many victories as they can with just 13 games remaining for the season.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

If they want to secure a spot for the Play-In Tournament, this matchup is a big one for them.

When and where is Golden State Warriors vs Minnesota Timberwolves

Start Time: 7 p.m. Eastern Time

Game Arena: Target Center

Location: Minneapolis, MN

Ticket Details: Tickets for this game between the Golden State Warriors and the Minnesota Timberwolves game can be purchased through Ticketmaster for the price range of $40 to $226+.

How to watch Golden State Warriors vs Minnesota Timberwolves

In a classic Western Conference matchup between the Golden State Warriors and the Minnesota Timberwolves, NBA fans have several options to choose from if they want to check the game out live.

Golden State Warriors vs Minnesota Timberwolves TV channel list

The Golden State Warriors vs Minnesota Timberwolves game will be televised live on Bally Sports North and NBC Sports Bay Area.

Golden State Warriors vs Minnesota Timberwolves radio station

Aside from the television options, the game can be checked out on the following radio stations: SiriusXM, Wolves App / iHeart Radio and 95.7 The Game.

Golden State Warriors vs Minnesota Timberwolves live streaming details

Lastly, NBA fans can head to the following live-streaming platforms: NBA League Pass and FuboTV.

NBA League Pass has two subscription packages. For the monthly package, the standard pass is priced at $14.99 per month, while the premium pass is set at $22.99 per month. For the season package, on the other hand, the standard pass is $14.99, and the premium pass is priced at $22.99.

Meanwhile, FuboTV has three subscription options, depending on fans' preferences. The pro package costs $59.99 after the seven-day free trial, which will move to $79.99 after the discount month. The elite package is priced at $69.99 for the first month, then transitions to $89.99 per month.

Additionally, the Latino package is set to $24.99 as the discount month, later bumping its price to $32.99 per month.