How to watch Golden State Warriors vs Orlando Magic NBA basketball game tonight? TV channel, streaming options & more explored

The Golden State Warriors vs Orlando Magic game is set to be the second and final matchup between these two teams. The last time they played against one another was on Jan. 2, when the Warriors secured a 121-115 victory over the Magic. Orlando is looking to even its season series with Golden State at 1-1 with a win on Wednesday night.

During their first head-to-head meeting of the season, Stephen Curry led the way for his Golde State Warriors by putting up 36 points (12 of 20 shooting, including 4 of 9 from 3-point range), six assists and four steals. Meanwhile, Paolo Banchero also showed up for the Orlando Magic with 27 points (8 of 20 shooting, including 3 of 8 from 3-point range), 12 rebounds and six assists.

With just 11 games remaining for both teams before the regular season ends, the Warriors and the Magic will need to finish strong without compromising how their postseason situations play out.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Orlando Magic are in fifth place (42-29 record) in the Eastern Conference standings, while the Golden State Warriors are 10th (37-34 record) in the Western Conference standings.

When and where is Golden State Warriors vs Orlando Magic

Start Time: 7 p.m. Eastern Time

Game Arena: Kia Center

Location: Orlando, FL

Ticket Details: Tickets for the Golden State Warriors vs Orlando Magic game can be purchased through Ticketmaster for the price range of $126 to $5,461+.

How to watch Golden State Warriors vs Orlando Magic

The game between the Golden State Warriors and the Orlando Magic can be checked out live by NBA fans through various options at their disposal, such as TV channels and radio stations.

Golden State Warriors vs Orlando Magic TV channel list

This matchup can be watched live on the following TV channels: Bally Sports Florida and NBC Sports Bay Area.

Golden State Warriors vs Orlando Magic radio stations

Aside from the classic television route, NBA fans can choose to go with the following radio stations as an alternative: SiriusXM, WYGM 96.9FM / 740AM and 95.7 The Game.

Golden State Warriors vs Orlando Magic live streaming details

Lastly, fans also have the option to head onto a livestreaming platform, considering that it is one of the most accessible ways to watch an NBA game live. For this matchup, they can choose to go with either NBA League Pass or FuboTV.

For NBA League Pass, the livestreaming platform features two packages for fans to pick from: the monthly package and the season package. The monthly option consists of the standard pass, which is priced at $14.99 per month, and the premium pass is $22.99 per month.

The season option, however, features the same pricing for the standard and premium passes but will have to be paid per season.

Meanwhile, FuboTV includes the pro, elite and Latino packages. The pro option is $59.99 (the discount month after the free trial) and moves to $79.99 per month. The elite option is set to $69.99 and gets bumped to $89.99 per month. Lastly, the Latino option is priced at $24.99 and later increases to $32.99 per month.