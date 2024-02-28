How to watch LA Clippers vs LA Lakers NBA basketball game tonight? TV channel, streaming options & more explored

The LA Clippers vs LA Lakers game marks the fourth and final meeting between the two teams this season. In the three times they've faced one another, the LA Lakers hold a 2-1 advantage over the LA Clippers. During their last matchup on Jan. 23, the Clippers got the better of the Lakers with a score of 127-116.

In that game, Kawhi Leonard showed out with 25 points (11-of-16 shooting), 11 rebounds and 10 assists. Meanwhile, James Harden followed closely as he contributed 23 points (8-of-17 shooting, including 4-of-8 from 3-point range) and 10 assists.

The Lakers, on the other, were shorthanded without the availability of LeBron James, who was sidelined due to some left ankle pain. In his absence, Anthony Davis put up 26 points (12-of-20 shooting) and 12 rebounds. Interestingly, D'Angelo Russell came out as the highest scorer on the team with his 27-point outing.

Entering this matchup, the Clippers and the Lakers are both coming off of losses as they seek to redeem themselves tonight. As of now, the LA Clippers are in fourth place (37-19 record) in the Western Conference standings, while the LA Lakers are in 10th place (31-28 record) in the same conference.

When and where is the LA Clippers vs LA Lakers?

Game Day: Wednesday, Feb. 28

Start Time: 10:00 pm Eastern Time

Game Arena: Crypto.com Arena

Location: Los Angeles, CA

Ticket Details: Tickets for the LA Clippers vs LA Lakers game can be purchased through Ticketmaster with a price range of $97 - $405.

How to watch the LA Clippers vs LA Lakers

When it comes to his head-to-head matchup between the LA Clippers and the LA Lakers, NBA fans have several options to choose from. It may depend on their preferences, whether through television or live streaming, as this is a ball game they do not want to miss out on.

LA Clippers vs LA Lakers TV channel list

This matchup between the Clippers and the Lakers can be watched live by fans on the following television channels: Bally Sports SoCal and Spectrum SportsNet.

LA Clippers vs LA Lakers radio station

Aside from television, tapping into the game through radio is a great alternative. NBA fans can check out the game through the following radio stations: SiriusXM, AM 570 KLAC/S: KTMZ and ESPN LA 710/1330 KWKW.

LA Clippers vs LA Lakers live streaming details

Lastly, live streaming of NBA games has become a common practice at this point for several fans as it continues to be one of the most accessible platforms in sports viewing. For this game, fans can go with either Spectrum SportsNet+ or ClipperVision.

When it comes to Spectrum SportsNet+, the live-streaming platform has two subscription packages to choose from. The monthly option is priced at $19.99 per month, while the season-long option is at $149.99.

ClipperVision, on the other hand, also has two subscription packages. The monthly option is set to $19.99 per month and the season-long option is listed at $38.98.