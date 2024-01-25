How to watch LA Lakers vs Chicago Bulls NBA basketball game tonight? TV channel, streaming options & more explored

The LA Lakers (22-23) vs Chicago Bulls (21-24) is the nightcap on a loaded NBA slate on Thursday. This will be the second meeting between these two teams this season. The Bulls won the first in December (124-108).

In that game, DeMar DeRozan outdueled LeBron James with 27 points. James had 25 in the loss.

For today's game, James and Anthony Davis are listed as questionable and will be game-time decisions. Cam Reddish will be out along with Gabe Vincent as he is recovering from surgery. Zach LaVine and Torrey Craig are still out for Chicago. Patrick Williams is listed as probable.

The Lakers have struggled as of late. They lost their last outing against the Clippers in blowout fashion without James. They are 5-5 in their last ten and clinging to ninth in the West.

The Bulls are 6-4 in their last ten. They have also been up and down as of late, especially as they have navigated without LaVine and his scoring.

When and Where is LA Lakers vs Chicago Bulls?

Game Day: Thursday, January 25

Start Time: 10:30 p.m. ET/7:30 p.m. PT

Game Arena: Crypto.com Arena

Location: Los Angeles, California

Ticket Details: You can find tickets on Ticketmaster and AXS or resale with VividSeats for as low as $96.

How to Watch the LA Lakers vs Chicago Bulls

It will be a huge game as both teams fight for playoff spots. Here is how you can catch the game.

LA Lakers vs Chicago Bulls TV Channel List

LA Lakers fans can watch the game on Spectrum SportsNet with the traditional Lakers broadcast. The Bulls broadcast can be seen on NBC Sports Chicago.

LA Lakers vs Chicago Bulls Radio Channel

The game can be heard on NBA radio with SiriusXM satellite radio. The Lakers radio broadcast can be heard in LA on ESPN LA 710 or 1330 KWKW. The Bulls radio broadcast can be heard in Chicago on 670 The Score.

LA Lakers vs Chicago Bulls Live Streaming Details

The game can be streamed on the NBA app on-demand or with an NBA League Pass subscription. A subscription costs $13.99 a month or $89.99 for a full-season bundle. You can buy the game on-demand for a lower rate in the NBA app. You can also pay an even smaller fee to watch just the final portion of the game in the app.

The game can also be streamed in LA markets with Spectrum SportsNet+. It can be streamed in Chicago areas with NBSCH+.

