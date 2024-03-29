How to watch LA Lakers vs Indiana Pacers NBA basketball game tonight? TV channel, streaming options & more explored

The LA Lakers vs Indiana Pacers matchup on Friday night is the final regular season meeting between the two teams since their first game on March 24. During their first game against one another, the Lakers secured a victory in a close contest that ended with a 150-145 score. With the LA Lakers on a five-game winning streak, the Indiana Pacers will look to break it later tonight.

In their first regular-season meeting, Anthony Davis led the way for the purple and gold unit with his 36-point outing (15 of 21 shooting) and 16 rebounds. LeBron James also chipped in by showing up with 26 points (8 of 19 shooting, including 2 of 4 from 3-point range), 10 assists and five rebounds.

Meanwhile, Pascal Siakam was the Pacers' leading scorer with his 36-point outing (16 of 29 shooting), while also adding 12 rebounds. However, it was not enough to lift Indiana to a win, and it will hope to get even with a victory tonight on its home court.

As of now, the LA Lakers are in ninth place (41-32 record) in the Western Conference standings, while the Indiana Pacers are in sixth place (41-33 record) in the Eastern Conference standings.

When and where is LA Lakers vs Indiana Pacers

Start Time: 7 p.m. Eastern Time

Game Arena: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Location: Indianapolis, IN

Tickets: Tickets for the LA Lakers vs Indiana Pacers game can be purchased through Ticketmaster between the price range of $75 to $1178+.

How to watch LA Lakers vs Indiana Pacers

This matchup can be watched live by NBA fans through different platforms, depending on their preferences. Whether it's through the classic option of television or the accessibility of live streaming, fans will easily find one that suits their needs.

LA Lakers vs Indiana Pacers TV channel list

The game between the LA Lakers and the Indiana Pacers can be checked out live on the following TV channels: Spectrum Sportsnet+ and Bally Sports Indiana.

LA Lakers vs Indiana Pacers radio station

Meanwhile, an alternative for staying updated with the game is through these radio stations: SiriusXM, 93.5/105.5 The Fan and ESPN LA 710/1330 KWKW.

LA Lakers vs Indiana Pacers live streaming details

When it comes to live-streaming this much-anticipated ball game, NBA fans can head to FuboTV, which features three subscription packages to choose from.

The pro option is priced at $59.99 for the first month and will later be increased to a $79.99 per month price point. The elite option, on the other hand, is set to $69.99 for the discount month and will get bumped to $89.99 per month. Lastly, the Latino option is listed at $24.99 but will move to $32.99 per month following the discount month.

Interestingly, FuboTV has a seven-day free trial that NBA fans can check out before the discount month kicks in.