How to watch LA Lakers vs Milwaukee Bucks NBA basketball game tonight? TV channel, streaming options & more explored

The LA Lakers vs Milwaukee Bucks is one of the premier matchups on a short NBA slate on Tuesday. The Lakers will be without LeBron James in this one as he rests his ankle. The game will be a national broadcast. Let’s take a look at the details in the matchup, including how to watch the marquee matchup.

The Lakers beat the Bucks in their only meeting this season. LA pulled off a stunner at home 123-122 on March 8. James did not play in that game either.

The Lakers have won three in a row. The Bucks have won two in a row and moved back into second in the East. They are 29-7 at home this season and -9.5 home favorites on Tuesday.

In their first meeting, D’Angelo Russell went off for 44 points. He hit 9-of-12 from downtown to lead the Lakers in the upset. LA will hope he brings that hot shooting once again to hang in this one.

The Lakers are struggling with depth issues. James is out and Anthony Davis is probable with an Achilles. He should be likely to play. LA will be without Gabe Vincent, Jarred Vanderbilt and Gabe Vincent.

The Bucks have listed Giannis Antetkounmpo and Khris Middleton as probable. Both should be good to go. Milwaukee will be missing backup guard Patrick Beverley.

When and Where is LA Lakers vs Milwaukee Bucks?

Date: Tuesday March 26. 2024

Time: 7:30pm ET / 6:30pm CT / 4:30pm PT

Arena: Fiserv Forum

Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Ticket info: Tickets can be purchased on Ticketmaster. They can also be found on resale market sites like VividSeats from $70.

How To Watch LA Lakers vs Milwaukee Bucks

There are multiple ways to watch the game. Aside from attending the game in person, you can catch it on tv or streaming, depending on your location. Let’s take a look at your options.

LA Lakers vs Milwaukee Bucks Channel List

The game will be broadcast on national TV in the USA on TNT. It will therefore be blacked out on each team’s regional sports network. The game will also be available internationally on platforms like Amazon Prime Video, depending on your country.

LA Lakers vs Milwaukee Bucks Radio Stations

If you want to go old school, you can listen to the game on radio. The game will air on SiriusXM NBA radio. It will also air on 620 AM/103.3 FM WTMJ in Milwaukee. It will air on ESPN LA 710.

LA Lakers vs Milwaukee Bucks Streaming Details

The game can be streamed on the NBA app with tv provider login credentials. It can also be purchased on demand or viewed with NBA League Pass.

The game will also stream on MAX with the B/R Sports Add On. It can also be streamed on the TNT app. Those in the LA market can stream the game on Spectrum Sports+ with an account.