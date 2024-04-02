How to watch LA Lakers vs Toronto Raptors NBA basketball game tonight? TV channel, streaming options & more explored

The LA Lakers vs Toronto Raptors matchup is the final regular season meeting between these two teams. Their first game against one another was back on Jan. 9, 2024, when the Lakers secured a one-point victory (132-131 score) against the Raptors. Amid a 13-game losing streak, Toronto is looking ahead to a bounce-back performance tonight.

During their first meeting, Anthony Davis put up a whopping 41-point performance (13-of-17 shooting, including 2-of-2 from 3-point range), while also adding 11 rebounds and 6 assists. Additionally, LeBron James also contributed a double-double outing of 22 points (8-of-17 shooting) and 12 assists.

Meanwhile, Scottie Barnes led all scorers for the Toronto Raptors with his 26-point outing (11-of-20 shooting, including 3-of-7 from 3-point range), 6 assists and 2 blocks.

With the regular season nearing its final slate of games, each matchup is pivotal in determining the postseason situation of the the purple and gold unit. As of now, they are in ninth place (42-33 record) in the Western Conference standings and a winner of seven games out of their last 10 matchups. They only have seven games left in their season before the Play-In Tournament kicks in.

Additionally, they rank 15th offensively (115.1) and 15th defensively (115.0) across the league.

The Toronto Raptors, on the other hand, are 12th place (23-51 record) in the Eastern Conference standings and are way behind the race in securing a spot in the NBA Play-In Tournament.

