How to watch Milwaukee Bucks vs Cleveland Cavaliers NBA basketball game tonight? TV channel, streaming options & more explored

The Milwaukee Bucks vs Cleveland Cavaliers game is one of the most anticipated NBA rival matchups this season. The Bucks enter this game with a three-game winning streak, including Wednesday night's 126-116 win against the Cavaliers. Meanwhile, Cleveland's eight-game winning streak came to an end at the hands of Giannis Antetokoumnpo and Damian Lillard.

During their Wednesday night head-to-head meeting, Giannis Antetokoumnpo led the way with 35 points (16-of-24 shooting), 18 rebounds, 10 assists and two blocks. Lillard also chipped in with 28 points (8-of-21 shooting).

Donovan Mitchell, on the other hand, put up 23 points (10-of-24 shooting, including 2-of-11 from 3-point range), eight assists and seven rebounds. Jarrett Allen followed that stat line with 21 points (10-of-19 shooting), 12 rebounds and five assists.

Giannis Antetokounmpo is listed as probable due to back spasms. Meanwhile, the Cavaliers have an extensive injury report for tonight's game: Caris LeVert (wrist) is questionable, Darius Garland (jaw) is out, Evan Mobley (left knee surgery) is out, and Ty Jerome (right ankle sprain) is also out.

This season, the Milwaukee Bucks are in second place (31-13 record) in the Eastern Conference standings and have won seven out of the last 10 games. The Cleveland Cavaliers, on the other hand, are in fifth place (26-16 record) in the same conference and have secured eight wins out of their last 10 games.

When and where is Milwaukee Bucks vs Cleveland Cavaliers?

Game Day: Friday, Jan. 26

Start Time: 8:00 pm Eastern Time

Game Arena: Fiserv Forum

Location: Milwaukee, WI

Ticket Details: Tickets can be purchased at Ticketmaster in the range of $24 to $1850.

How to watch Milwaukee Bucks vs Cleveland Cavaliers

NBA fans are looking forward to this rematch between the two teams, with different options to catch the game live.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Cleveland Cavaliers TV Channel List

The Milwaukee Bucks vs the Cleveland Cavaliers game can be watched on Bally Sports, WI and Bally Sports, Ohio.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Cleveland Cavaliers Radio Channel

In radio channel options, this matchup can be accessed on SiriusXM, 620 AM/103.3 FM WTMJ and WTAM/WMMS/La Mega.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Cleveland Cavaliers Live Streaming Details

If fans choose the live-streaming route, they could take advantage of streaming platforms such as NBA League Pass and fuboTV.

NBA League Pass has four subscription packages to choose from. The standard pass is priced at $14.99 per month, and the premium pass is priced at $22.99 per month. Additionally, the season-long options are also divided into two packages. The standard pass is priced at $49.99, while the premium pass is priced at $74.99.

Meanwhile, fuboTV also has four subscriptions on its platform. The pro package is priced at $79.99 per month after trial. The elite package is listed at $89.99 per month after trial. The premier package features $99.99 per month after trial, while the Latino package is set at $32.99 per month after trial.

