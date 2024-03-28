How to watch Milwaukee Bucks vs New Orleans Pelicans NBA basketball game tonight? TV channel, streaming options & more explored

The Milwaukee Bucks vs New Orleans Pelicans matchup on Thursday night will be the second time these two teams will go head-to-head on the basketball court this season. Their first meeting was on Jan. 27, when the Bucks secured a 141-117 win over the Pelicans. Both teams are coming off disappointing losses with the goal of coming out victorious tonight.

During their first game against one another, Giannis Antetokounmpo led all scorers for Milwaukee as he put up 30 points (11 of 16 shooting), 12 rebounds and four assists. Meanwhile, Brandon Ingram tried to lead his team to a win, dropping 26 points (9 of 18 shooting, including 2 of 2 from 3-point range) and six rebounds.

With just a few weeks away before the NBA Playoffs arrive, the Milwaukee Bucks are in second place (46-26 record) in the Eastern Conference standings, while the New Orleans Pelicans are fifth (44-28 record) in the Western Conference standings.

When and where is Milwaukee Bucks vs New Orleans Pelicans

Start Time: 8 p.m. Eastern Time

Game Arena: Smoothie King Center

Location: New Orleans, LA

Tickets: Tickets for the Milwaukee Bucks vs New Orleans Pelicans game can be purchased through Ticketmaster for the price range of $19 to $204+.

How to watch Milwaukee Bucks vs New Orleans Pelicans

This matchup between the Milwaukee Bucks and the New Orleans Pelicans can be checked out live by NBA fans from different accessible options, such as TV channels or livestreaming platforms.

Milwaukee Bucks vs New Orleans Pelicans TV channel list

This game can be watched live on the following television channels: NBA TV, Bally Sports New Orleans and WMLW The M.

Milwaukee Bucks vs New Orleans Pelicans radio station

Aside from choosing to go with the listed TV channels, fans can tune into the game through the following radio stations: SiriusXM, WRNO 99.5 FM / S: KGLA 105.7 FM and 620 AM / 103.3 FM WTMJ.

Milwaukee Bucks vs New Orleans Pelicans live streaming details

If fans are still curious about other options, they can opt to go the livestreaming route, either with the use of NBA League Pass or FuboTV.

When it comes to NBA League Pass, the live-streaming platform consists of two subscription packages from which to choose. They are the season and the monthly packages. For the two packages, the standard pass is priced at $14.99, while the premium pass is set at $22.99.

However, the payment structure differentiates between the two, where the monthly packages will be done on a per-month basis, while the season packages will be paid on a per-season format.

Regarding FuboTV, on the other hand, NBA fans will have to choose between three subscription options, depending on their preferences. The pro package is priced at $59.99 for the discount month and increases to a $79.99 per month pricing. Next up is the elite option, which is listed at $69.99 for the first month and moves to a $89.99 per month increase.

Lastly, the Latino package is set to $24.99 but later gets bumped to $32.99 per month. Additionally, fans have the option to try out the platform through a seven-day free trial before the discount month kicks in.