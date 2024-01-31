How to watch Minnesota Timberwolves vs Dallas Mavericks NBA basketball game tonight? TV channel, streaming options & more explored

Later tonight, the Minnesota Timberwolves vs Dallas Mavericks game will be the fourth and final meeting of these two ball clubs this season. Entering this matchup, the Timberwolves and the Mavericks are both coming from quality wins and will be looking to keep the momentum going.

In the three times they've faced one another this season, the Timberwolves hold a 2-1 advantage over the Mavericks.

When and where is Minnesota Timberwolves vs Dallas Mavericks?

Game Day: Wednesday, Jan. 31

Start Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

Game Arena: Target Center

Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Ticket Details: NBA fans can secure tickets to the Minnesota Timberwolves vs Dallas Mavericks game via Ticketmaster for the price range of $40 - $178.

How to watch Minnesota Timberwolves vs Dallas Mavericks

With the anticipation of how the final Minnesota Timberwolves vs Dallas Mavericks regular season matchup will pan out, NBA fans have several options to choose from to check out the game live.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Dallas Mavericks: TV Channel List

Fans who want to watch the game through a TV channel's classic option can choose to either go with Bally Sports North or Bally Sports SW-DAL.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Dallas Mavericks: Radio Channel

The radio channel option is also a great way to experience what this must-watch NBA game offers. Fans can go with the following options: SiriusXM, KFAN FM, Wolves App, iHeart Radio, 97.1 FM and S: 99.1 FM.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Dallas Mavericks: Live Streaming Details

Lastly, aside from TV channel and radio channel options, the live-streaming route is another excellent alternative for NBA fans eager to watch this game. They can choose either NBA League Pass or FuboTV.

When it comes to NBA League Pass, the live-streaming service contains two subscription options to choose from. The first option is the monthly pass, which features the standard pass priced at $14.99 per month and the premium pass priced at $22.99 per month.

Meanwhile, the second option is the season pass, which includes a standard pass priced at $49.99 and a premium pass set at $74.99.

FuboTV, on the other hand, has four subscription packages. The pro option is priced at $79.99 per month, while the elite option is at $89.99 per month. The premier option is also set at $99.99 and the Latino option is priced at $32.99.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Dallas Mavericks: Head-to-head this season

During their first meeting last Dec. 14, 2023, Minnesota secured a commanding 119-101 victory against Dallas. Naz Reid led all scorers for his team with 27 points (8-of-14 shooting), with Karl-Anthony Towns following close at 21 points (8-of-14 shooting).

In their second matchup on Dec. 28, the Timberwolves had a 118-110 win over the Mavericks. Despite Tim Hardaway Jr. contributing 32 points (11-of-19 shooting), it was still not enough to hold back Minnesota's winning efforts. Anthony Edwards came out and dropped 44 points (12-of-23 shooting) against Dallas, in the absence of Luka Doncic.

In their third head-to-head meeting, the Mavericks came out on top with a 115-108 victory. Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving combined for 69 points (26-of-53 shooting) to hold Edwards and Towns' combined 60 points (22-of-43 shooting).

Moreover, the Minnesota Timberwolves are in first place (33-14) in the Western Conference standings and have won seven out of the last 10 games. Meanwhile, the Dallas Mavericks are in seventh place (26-21) in the same conference with four secured wins out of their last 10 games.

