How to watch New York Knicks vs Golden State Warriors NBA basketball game tonight? TV channel, streaming options & more explored

The New York Knicks vs Golden State Warriors game marks the first head-to-head meeting between the two ball clubs. The Knicks are entering this matchup coming off Tuesday's 115-92 loss against the New Orleans Pelicans. Meanwhile, the Warriors will look to build upon the 123-112 victory over the Washington Wizards on Tuesday.

The last time these two teams faced one another was on Dec. 20, 2022, which the Knicks secured with a 132-94 victory over the Warriors. Immanuel Quickley and Jalen Brunson combined for 43 points (13-of-26 shooting, including 7-of-11 from 3-point range), seven rebounds and seven assists.

The New York Knicks (35-24) are 4th in the Eastern Conference standings and have only won three out of their last 10 games. The Golden State Warriors (30-27) are 10th in the Western Conference standings and have won eight out of their last 10 games.

With both teams looking to build strong momentum in the second half of the season, fans can expect a close one between the two squads.

When and where is the New York Knicks vs Golden State Warriors?

Game Day: Thursday, Feb. 29

Start Time: 7:30 pm ET

Game Arena: Madison Square Garden

Location: New York, NY

How to watch the New York Knicks vs Golden State Warriors

For this matchup, NBA fans have numerous options to choose from if they want to check out how Jalen Brunson and the New York Knicks will fare against Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors.

New York Knicks vs Golden State Warriors TV channel list

Fans can watch this game live through the following television channels: TNT and NBC Sports Bay Area.

New York Knicks vs Golden State Warriors radio station

Another way to check out this ball game is through the following radio stations: SiriusXM, ESPN NY 98.7 and 95.7 The Game.

New York Knicks vs Golden State Warriors live streaming

A great alternative option to sports viewing, aside from TV channels or radio stations, would be to go with live-streaming platforms. For this game, NBA fans can head to FuboTV.

