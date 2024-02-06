How to watch New York Knicks vs Memphis Grizzlies NBA basketball game tonight? TV channel, streaming options & more explored

Tuesday's New York Knicks vs. Memphis Grizzlies matchup will see the Knicks look to bounce back from a loss that snapped their recent win streak. Conversely, the Memphis Grizzlies will look to end a five-game skid that has seen them continue to struggle with injuries this season. That, alongside the absence of Ja Morant, has seen them fall well outside of playoff contention.

After a 131-91 blowout loss to the Boston Celtics on Sunday, the team will be looking to turn things around and snap its losing streak. Of course, standing in its way will be a New York Knicks unit that has continued to impress.

In the absence of Mitchell Robinson and now Julius Randle, Jalen Brunson and the Knicks have flourished, winning nine of their last ten. Without further ado, let's look at all of the game details for viewership.

When and where is New York Knicks vs. Memphis Grizzlies game

Game Day: Tuesday, Feb. 6

Start Time: 7:30 p.m. ET, 4:30 p.m. Pacific

Game Arena: Madison Square Garden

Location: New York

Ticket Details: You can find tickets on Ticketmaster, Seat Geek or Vivid Seats by visiting their websites.

New York Knicks vs. Memphis Grizzlies injury report

Heading into Tuesday's game, both teams are dealing with several injuries that could play a big role.

In the case of the Grizzlies, in addition to Brandon Clarke's Achilles injury, the team will be without Desmond Bane, Jake LaRavia, Ja Morant, Victor Oladipo and Marcus Smart. Santi Aldama, John Konchar and Derrick Rose are all questionable, while Jaren Jackson Jr. is also doubtful.

As for the Knicks, the team will be without OG Anunoby, Quentin Grimes, Julius Randle and Mitchell Robinson. Randle and Robinson are expected to be sidelined until after the All-Star break, while Grimes and Anunoby have minor injuries.

How to watch New York Knicks vs. Memphis Grizzlies game

The upcoming New York Knicks vs. Memphis Grizzlies game on Tuesday night will be available to fans in a number of ways. In addition to traditional cable TV options the game will air on local radio, as well as subscription-based streaming services.

New York Knicks vs. Memphis Grizzlies channel list

Tuesday's New York Knicks vs. Memphis Grizzlies game won't be nationally televised. However, it will be available on local channels. Home fans can tune in via the MSG Network and MSG+ Sportsnet, while away fans can tune in via the local Bally Sports Southeast channel.

New York Knicks vs. Memphis Grizzlies radio station

For those unable to tune in on TV, the game will also be broadcast locally over the radio in both New York and Memphis. The ESPN NY 98.7 radio channel will air the game locally for Knicks fans, while ESPN 92.9 FM/680AM will broadcast the game for Memphis fans.

New York Knicks vs. Memphis Grizzlies live streaming details

As previously stated, in addition to the traditional cable TV method of viewing, the game will also be available on subscription-based streaming services. These include NBA League Pass and FUBO TV. Although these streaming services require subscriptions, free-trial offers are available for new users.

