How to watch New York Knicks vs Philadelphia 76ers NBA basketball game tonight? TV channel, streaming options & more explored - March 12, 2024

In an anticipated Eastern Conference matchup, the New York Knicks face the Philadelphia 76ers. The Knicks aim to recover from their six-point defeat against the 76ers on Sunday, while Philadelphia seeks to out the series at two wins apiece.

Their previous encounter was a contested game marked by defensive play, with both teams facing challenges on the offensive end. The Knicks struggled with shooting, hitting 32.5% of their shots and 22.5% from three-point range. In contrast, the Philadelphia 76ers had a shooting efficiency of 38.8%.

Looking ahead to this game, both teams' defensive capabilities are likely to be on display again as they vie for favorable positions in the Eastern Conference standings, with the postseason looming just weeks away.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Jalen Brunson is expected to carry his team's offensive responsibility as Julius Randle remains out due to a shoulder injury. Meanwhile, the 76ers will roll into Madison Square Garden short-handed once again without the services of their superstar big man Joel Embiid. He remains out due to a knee injury.

When and where is New York Knicks vs Philadelphia 76ers

Start Time: 7:30 pm Eastern Time

Game Arena: Madison Square Garden

Location: New York, NY

Ticket Details: Tickets can be purchased on Ticketmaster for the price range of $135 to $621.

How to watch New York Knicks vs Philadelphia 76ers

NBA fans have several options to choose from if they want to check out a classic duel between two Eastern Conference teams.

New York Knicks vs Philadelphia 76ers TV channel list

When it comes to the TV route, the matchup between the Knicks and the 76ers will be nationally televised on TNT/truTV.

New York Knicks vs Philadelphia 76ers radio station

Meanwhile, fans can listen to the game live by heading to the following options: SiriusXM, ESPN NY 98.7 and 97.5 The Fanatic.

New York Knicks vs Philadelphia 76ers live streaming details

Finally, NBA enthusiasts also have the opportunity to opt for streaming through FuboTV. The premium package is initially priced at $59.99 per month post the trial period and then rises to $79.99 monthly.

On the side, the deluxe package is available at a starting rate of $69.99 per month and escalates to $89.99 following the promotional pricing ends.

Moreover, a Latino package is offered at a price of $24.99 monthly after the trial period, which later increases to $32.99.