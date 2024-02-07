How to watch Philadelphia 76ers vs. Golden State Warriors NBA basketball game tonight? TV channel, streaming options & more explored

The Philadelphia 76ers vs. Golden State Warriors matchup on Wednesday night will be the second and last time the two teams play against one another this season. Entering tonight's contest, the Sixers are coming off two straight losses, similar to the Warriors. With both ball clubs needing a win, fans can expect a competitive game between the two teams.

The last time these two teams faced one another was on Jan. 30, when the Golden State Warriors secured a 119-107 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers. The Warriors were led by Stephen Curry's 37-point outing (12 of 17 shooting), with eight rebounds and seven assists.

Meanwhile, the 76ers had a 26-point performance (10 of 18 shooting) and 10 rebounds from Tobias Harris. However, it wasn't enough to stifle Golden State's efforts, especially when the team lost Joel Embiid to an ankle injury during the game's final minutes.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Philadelphia 76ers are in fifth place (30-19 record) in the Eastern Conference standings. They will need every kind of contribution that they can get from the rest of the team with the uncertainty surrounding Embiid's return from injury.

On the other hand, the Golden State Warriors are in 11th place (22-25 record) in the Western Conference and have won five out of their last 10 games.

When and where is Philadelphia 76ers vs. Golden State Warriors?

Game Day: Wednesday, Feb. 7

Start Time: 7:30 p.m. Eastern Time

Game Arena: Wells Fargo Center

Location: Philadelphia, PA

Ticket Details: Tickets for this game can be purchased through Ticketmaster at the price range of $30 - $800.

How to Watch Philadelphia 76ers vs. Golden State Warriors

The Philadelphia 76ers vs. Golden State Warriors matchup is a much-anticipated rematch between the two teams, with a variety of options to choose from to watch the game live.

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Golden State Warriors TV Channel List

This game can be watched live through the following TV channels: ESPN, NBC Sports Philadelphia and NBC Sports Bay Area.

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Golden State Warriors Radio Channel

Another option that fans can use is through radio channels. They can tune into SiriusXM, 97.5 The Fanatic and 97.5 The Game.

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Golden State Warriors Live Streaming Details

Aside from TV and radio channels, live streaming has become a great alternative for basketball fans who want to stay in touch with NBA games. Fans can head to FuboTV, where the livestreaming platform houses four subscription packages to suit certain preferences.

For starters, the pro package is priced at $79.99 per month, while the elite package is set at $89.99 per month. Additionally, the premier package is $99.99 per month and the Latino package is $32.99 per month. Moreover, NBA fans can use the platform's seven-day free trial to test the waters out before settling for a particular subscription package.

Check out all NBA Trade Deadline 2024 deals here as big moves are made!