How to watch Philadelphia 76ers vs Miami Heat NBA basketball game tonight? TV channel, streaming options & more explored

The Philadelphia 76ers vs Miami Heat game is the final regular-season meeting between the two Eastern Conference teams. Their last matchup, on Mar. 18, saw the 76ers secure a close 98-91 victory. With only a few games remaining before the playoffs, every game is pivotal.

During their third meeting of the regular season, Tyrese Maxey showed out for the Sixers, dropping 30 points (11-of-24 shooting, including 3-of-10 from the 3-point range), 10 assists and eight rebounds. Kelly Oubre Jr. contributed 22 points (10-of-19 shooting, including 2-of-6 from the 3-point range) and 11 rebounds.

Meanwhile, Miami played without Jimmy Butler due to a right foot contusion. Despite Bam Adebayo and Terry Rozier combining for 40 points (16-of-31 shooting) and 21 rebounds, their efforts were not enough to get past a Joel Embiid-less Philadelphia 76ers team.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Sixers are eighth place (41-35 record), while the Heat are sixth (42-33 record) in the Eastern Conference.

When and where to watch Philadelphia 76ers vs Miami Heat?

Start Time: 7:30 pm Eastern Time

Game Arena: Kaseya Center

Location: Miami, FL

Tickets: Tickets for the Philadelphia 76ers vs Miami Heat game can be purchased through Ticketmaster for the price range of $36 to $1000+.

How to watch Philadelphia 76ers vs Miami Heat?

This game between the 76ers and the Heat can be checked out live by NBA fans through different platforms, depending on their preferences.

Philadelphia 76ers vs Miami Heat TV channel list

When it comes to watching the game live on television, fans can head to the following channels: Bally Sports Sun and NBC Sports Philadelphia.

Philadelphia 76ers vs Miami Heat radio station

Aside from television, NBA fans can tap into the following radio stations to stay updated on the game: SiriusXM, WQAM 560 / S:WRTO Mix 98.3 FM AND 97.5 The Fanatic.

Philadelphia 76ers vs Miami Heat live streaming details

Live streaming has become a reliable and accessible platform for fans who want to check out how certain NBA games play out. For this matchup, they can pick between NBA League Pass or FuboTV.

NBA League Pass features two subscription options with different payment plans. For the monthly packages, the standard pass is priced at $14.99 per month, while the premium pass is at $22.99 per month.

The season packages also feature the same passes with the same price tags. However, the difference is that its standard pass and premium pass must be paid per season.

FuboTV, meanwhile, has four subscription packages to choose from. The pro option is set to $79.99 per month after the seven-day free trial. The elite option is priced at $89.99 per month, while the premier option is at $99.99 per month. Lastly, the Latino option is listed at $32.99 per month.