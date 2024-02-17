How to watch Sabrina Ionescu vs Steph Curry 3-point Contest? Time, TV Channel & Live Streaming for All-Star Challenge

The NBA All-Star weekend will feature Sabrina Ionescu and Steph Curry in an exclusive first-of-its-kind 3-point contest. Two of the best shooters in the world will go head-to-head to finally decide which among them is the best in the world.

Last month, the friendly exchange between the two All-Stars ignited rumors of a rivalry. Ahead of the Golden State Warriors and Sacramento Kings clash on Jan. 25, Steph Curry was a mic'd up when he was heard talking to rookie Brandin Podziemiski, saying:

“I think I gotta bring her out, we gotta settle this once and for all.”

Ionescu responded on X (formerly known as Twitter):

“Let’s getttttt it!! See ya at the 3 pt line."

Here's all the information viewers require on the Steph versus Sabrina 3-Point Challenge, including television and online viewing details for the occasion.

Sabrina Ionescu vs Steph Curry 3-point Contest Time, TV Channel & Live Streaming for All-Star Challenge

Sabrina Ionescu vs. Steph Curry will be nationally broadcast on TNT while also available for live-streaming on Sling and Max, giving viewers access to a wide range of channels to pick from with a free trial that can be purchased as a subscription.

TV Broadcast: TNT

Live-Stream: Sling, Max

Sabrina Ionescu vs Steph Curry 3-point contest date & time

The NBA All-Star Saturday night is set to start at approximately 8 p.m. ET on Saturday, Feb. 17.

The Sabrina Ionescu vs Steph Curry Challenge is slated as the evening's third event, taking place after the 3-Point Contest and before the Slam Dunk Contest at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

Date: Saturday, Feb. 17

Location: Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis

Time: 9 p.m. ET following the two events

Sabrina Ionescu vs Steph Curry 3-point contest schedule and format

Curry and Ionescu will take shots from the usual five positions around the arc, utilizing four racks containing four standard balls (worth one point each) and a single money ball (worth two points), in addition to a special rack composed entirely of five money balls.

They have the freedom to select their preferred locations for these special money ball racks.

Curry and Ionescu will be allotted 70 seconds to attempt shots with as many of the 27 balls as possible. There will be two zones called "Starry Range", located between the wing racks and the top of the key, which will feature a single white ball each, valued at three points.

The schedule is as follows:

NBA All-Star Events Time Broadcasts NBA All-Star Practice 11 a.m. NBA TV HBCU Classic 2 p.m. ESPN 2/NBA TV/ TNT Adam Silver News conference 7 p.m. NBA TV Skills Challenge, 3-Point Contest, Sabrina vs Steph 3-Point Contest, Slam Dunk Contest 8 p.m. onwards TNT