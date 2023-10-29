How to watch Sacramento Kings vs LA Lakers? Date, time, streaming details and more | October 29, 2023

The NBA will see the Sacramento Kings play the LA Lakers on Sunday, October 29. These California-based teams are set to clash at the Golden 1 Center with the tip-off at 9:00 p.m. ET.

The Kings-Lakers rivalry was popularized in the early 2000s. Shaquille O'Neal and Kobe Bryant of the Los Angeles Lakers had memorable battles against Chris Webber and Mike Bibby's Kings.

Starting the season, both teams have 1-1 records and will do whatever it takes to win this one.

This Sacramento Kings vs. LA Lakers matchup promises to be another great treat for fans as both teams relive their rivalry. According to the oddsmakers, the Sacramento Kings are the safer pick to make since the game will be held on their home court. However, the LA Lakers intend to start strong in this game and it will be interesting to see if they can take the win.

Sacramento Kings vs LA Lakers: How to watch

To catch the Sacramento Kings vs LA Lakers game, basketball fans can tune in to NBC SCA or Spectrum SportsNet for the live television broadcast.

Alternatively, NBA League Pass offers online streaming that is accessible through subscription plans beginning at $14.99.

Sacramento Kings vs LA Lakers: Heading into the matchup

After defeating the Utah Jazz, the Kings were not able to carry the momentum into the following game when they hosted the Golden State Warriors.

In that game, De'Aaron Fox led the scoring with 39 points along with five three-pointers, four rebounds, four assists and two steals. He got help mainly from Domantas Sabonis, who had an all-around solid game with 19 points, 18 rebounds, seven assists and three steals.

Keegan Murray struggled in the game shooting 6-of-16 from the field and had a dismal 3-of-11 beyond the three-point line. He was able to tally 16 points, seven rebounds, two steals and one block after the game.

The Los Angeles Lakers lost their opening day matchup against defending NBA champions, the Denver Nuggets, but were able to bounce back quickly. They recorded an impressive win over the Phoenix Suns with the final score 100-95.

Anthony Davis controlled the paint with 30 points, 12 rebounds, three steals and three blocks. Following up his efforts was LeBron James who flirted with a triple-double of 21 points, nine assists and eight rebounds.

Giving the Lakers dynamic duo some help in the win was D'Angelo Russell who had 14 points, five assists and four rebounds while Austin Reaves contributed 10 points, two rebounds and a steal.