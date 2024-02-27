How to watch Washington Wizards vs Golden State Warriors NBA basketball game tonight? TV channel, streaming options & more explored

The Washington Wizards vs. Golden State Warriors matchup marks the second and final head-to-head meeting between the two teams this season. It is the second time Jordan Poole faces his former team after being traded in the 2023 offseason for Chris Paul. During their last matchup on Dec. 22, 2023, the Golden State Warriors secured a 129-118 victory over the Washington Wizards.

In Poole's return game to Golden State, he put up 25 points (7-of-21 shooting, including 3-of-12 from 3-point range), three rebounds and three assists. Meanwhile, his former teammate, Stephen Curry, dropped 30 points (9-of-18 shooting, including 8-of-13 from 3-point range), 7 assists and 4 rebounds.

Heading into this matchup, the Wizards have lost 11 straight games. Meanwhile, the Warriors are coming off Sunday night's 119-103 loss to the Denver Nuggets.

The Wizards are 14th (9-48 record) in the Eastern Conference while the Warriors are 10th (29-27 record) in the Western Conference.

When and where is the Washington Wizards vs Golden State Warriors?

Game Day: Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2024

Start Time: 7:00 pm Eastern Time

Game Arena: Capital One Arena

Location: Washington, DC

Ticket Details: Tickets for the Wizards vs. Warriors game can be purchased on Ticketmaster for $58 - $888.

How to watch the Washington Wizards vs Golden State Warriors

This regular season ball game can be checked out live by NBA fans through several options. Whether through TV or live streaming, fans are assured that there is an option to suit their preferences.

Washington Wizards vs Golden State Warriors TV channel list

NBA fans can check out this matchup between the Wizards and the Warriors on the following TV channels: MNMT and NBC Sports Bay Area.

Washington Wizards vs Golden State Warriors radio station

The match can be heard on SiriusXM, The Team 980 AM / WFED 1500 AM and 95.7 The Game.

Washington Wizards vs Golden State Warriors live streaming details

Fans can live stream the game on NBA League Pass and FuboTV.

NBA League Pass has two subscription packages: the monthly and season options. Under monthly, there is the standard pass ($14.99 per month) and the premium pass ($22.99 per month). The season option, on the other hand, has the standard pass priced at $49.99 and the premium pass at $74.99.

Meanwhile, FuboTV has four subscription packages to choose from. The first option is the pro package ($59.99 after the free trial and $79.99 after the first month). The second option is the elite package ($69.99 after the free trial and 89.99 after the first month).

The third option is the premier package ($79.99 after the free trial and $99.99 after the first month). And finally, the fourth option is the Latino package ($32.99 after the free trial).