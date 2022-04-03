“I almost wanted to tell him, ‘try and get 50’, whatever ‘win the scoring title’” - Doc Rivers believes Joel Embiid should win the MVP

The 2021-22 NBA regular season is drawing to a close, and Philadelphia 76ers head coach Doc Rivers believes Joel Embiid should win the MVP.

Embiid is knee-deep in both the MVP race and the scoring title. Based on the latest NBA MVP rankings, the Sixers big man is third in the race behind Nikola Jokic and Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Nonetheless, there is an opportunity for him to win, as the final decision will come down to votes. The Cameroonian will undoubtedly feel robbed if he does not win, given the type of performances he has put in this season. However, the same could be said of any of the forerunners, who have also put together amazing displays to help their respective teams throughout the season.

The Sixers decimated the Charlotte Hornets 144-114 last night, and in a post-game presser, Rivers revealed the conversation he had with Embiid heading into the game.

"Listen, and I don't get on this, but I really believe he should be the MVP. Tonight, before the game, I was like 'hey, man, just keep playing, and he said, 'Coach, I just want to win, I'm going to let it come to me'."

He added:

"I almost wanted to tell him to try to get 50 or whatever, to win the scoring title and he said 'only if it comes to me. That's the only way I wanna win anything.' So, I thought that was a really cool answer, and it also just shows where he's at as a player."

Embiid finished with a game-high 29 points, 14 rebounds, and six assists on an effective 12-of-16 from the field.

Joel Embiid and Philadelphia 76ers could face Brooklyn Nets in the first round of the 2022 playoffs

Joel Embiid #21 of the Philadelphia 76ers looks towards Kevin Durant #7 of the Brooklyn Nets

Given last night's results, the Sixers could finish fourth in the Eastern Conference standings while the Nets fight for the eighth seed in the playoffs. An emphatic victory over the Hornets helped the fourth-placed Sixers solidify their position and get some separation from the Chicago Bulls in fifth.

NBA @NBA FINAL SCORE THREAD



Joel Embiid goes 12-16 from the field to power the



Tobias Harris: 23 PTS, 5 3PM

Tyrese Maxey: 19 PTS

James Harden:12 PTS, 13 AST

Matisse Thybulle: 12 PTS (5-7 FGM), 3 STL FINAL SCORE THREADJoel Embiid goes 12-16 from the field to power the @sixers at home!Tobias Harris: 23 PTS, 5 3PMTyrese Maxey: 19 PTSJames Harden:12 PTS, 13 ASTMatisse Thybulle: 12 PTS (5-7 FGM), 3 STL 🏀 FINAL SCORE THREAD 🏀Joel Embiid goes 12-16 from the field to power the @sixers at home!Tobias Harris: 23 PTS, 5 3PMTyrese Maxey: 19 PTSJames Harden:12 PTS, 13 ASTMatisse Thybulle: 12 PTS (5-7 FGM), 3 STL https://t.co/RgKLWjuqGk

However, a loss to the Atlanta Hawks pushed the Brooklyn Nets down to ninth. If the season ends today, they will have to win two games in the play-in tournament for a chance to clinch the eighth seed in the East.

A first-round tie between the Sixers and Nets would be intriguing, to say the least. Their regular-season meetings have been eventful, with Kevin Durant and Joel Embiid jawing at each other.

It will be a difficult one to call, as there is a lot at stake for both teams. For the Sixers, anything short of a conference finals appearance will be considered a failed season, especially since the James Harden acquisition.

Despite coming into the season as champion favorites, the Nets have struggled to assert their dominance. Although they have one of the most lethal duos in Durant and Kyrie Irving, they need a lot more production from their supporting cast.

