"I appreciate the podcast promo you just gave me" - Visibly agitated Draymond Green goes back-and-forth with reporter after Game 3 of Finals, taunts him indirectly about his IQ level

Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green engaged in a heated exchange with a reporter after his team's NBA Finals Game 3 loss to the Boston Celtics.

The reporter questioned Draymond on whether he was worried about the C's staff obtaining information from his podcast regarding the X's and O's the Warriors forward spoke about when reviewing previous games. Green seemed annoyed by that and responded by saying:

"No. I don't say much different on the podcast than I say to you right here. So, nah! What's the X's and O's that I said on the podcast?"

The reporter referred to Draymond Green outlining the difference between how the Warriors covered the Celtics' trio of Marcus Smart, Al Horford and Derrick White in Games 1 and 2. Green took a jab at the reporter following the latter's answer, stating:

"Oh, yeah, that was only contesting shots. If that is X's and O's, then you're reaching for something... it's all good though. Keep going... reaching heavy. You find it that they are taking X's and O's from your podcast.. well, only thing you said is 'White, Smart and Horford,' hmmm. You went for it, but, hey, respect, appreciate the podcast promo you just gave me, though. 'The Draymond Green Show,' just mention it that way."

gifdsports @gifdsports Draymond gets annoyed with reporter who asked if he was worried the Celtics were listening to his podcast for intel Draymond gets annoyed with reporter who asked if he was worried the Celtics were listening to his podcast for intel https://t.co/JbIQzXIR9K

Green was visibly still irritated by the line of questioning and went on to question that reporter's IQ when talking to another reporter in the room.

"Monte, how much X's and O's you're getting from the podcast?" Green sarcastically asked another reporter. "Clearly, this guy, I don't know, man... I mean, that's the IQ level over this way and s**t."

Draymond Green says he played like "s**t" in Game 3 loss

The Golden State Warriors went down 2-1 in the NBA Finals against the Boston Celtics following their 116-100 loss in Wednesday's Game 3 contest on the road. The Celtics exploited the Warriors' lack of size and athleticism to script a dominant win.

Boston led by 18 points midway through the first half. Jaylen Brown was at his lethal best across the first two quarters as he dropped 22 points on eight of 13 shooting, including four threes during that period. He also registered seven rebounds and three assists.

ESPN @espn



Will they hold on to go up 2-1? The Celtics have a 68-56 lead on the Warriors behind Jaylen Brown's 22 pointsWill they hold on to go up 2-1? The Celtics have a 68-56 lead on the Warriors behind Jaylen Brown's 22 points‼️Will they hold on to go up 2-1? https://t.co/G4VeGbPqRk

Draymond Green and the Dubs had no answer to the Celtics using size to their advantage. Ime Udoka's men out-rebounded the Warriors 47-31 and grabbed 15 offensive boards. Boston also dominated the paint, scoring with a 52-26 advantage in that department.

The Athletic @TheAthletic Jaylen Brown: 27 PTS, 9 REB, 5 AST

Jayson Tatum: 26 PTS, 6 REB, 9 AST

Marcus Smart: 24 PTS, 7 REB, 5 AST



They're the first trio to post 20-5-5 in the same NBA Finals since Kareem/Magic/Michael Cooper in 1984.



They're the only trio to do it twice in the same playoffs. Jaylen Brown: 27 PTS, 9 REB, 5 ASTJayson Tatum: 26 PTS, 6 REB, 9 ASTMarcus Smart: 24 PTS, 7 REB, 5 ASTThey're the first trio to post 20-5-5 in the same NBA Finals since Kareem/Magic/Michael Cooper in 1984.They're the only trio to do it twice in the same playoffs. ◽️ Jaylen Brown: 27 PTS, 9 REB, 5 AST◽️ Jayson Tatum: 26 PTS, 6 REB, 9 AST◽️ Marcus Smart: 24 PTS, 7 REB, 5 ASTThey're the first trio to post 20-5-5 in the same NBA Finals since Kareem/Magic/Michael Cooper in 1984.They're the only trio to do it twice in the same playoffs. https://t.co/f74yQNR0Ii

The Warriors did a phenomenal job of getting back into the contest by erasing the Celtics' 18-point advantage, taking an 82-80 lead midway through the third. Steph Curry scored 15 points during that period. However, the Dubs ran out of steam after taking the lead as they were outscored 36-18 the rest of the way, including 23-11 in the final 12 minutes.

ClutchPoints @ClutchPointsApp



Curry is up to 29 points, 15 of them in the 3rd



Steph Curry with his 6th 3-pointerCurry is up to 29 points, 15 of them in the 3rd Steph Curry with his 6th 3-pointer 🔥Curry is up to 29 points, 15 of them in the 3rd 👀https://t.co/KAbo4WO0OA

Draymond Green recorded an underwhelming outing as he could only tally six points, four rebounds and three assists before fouling out in the final frame of the match.

Warriors on NBCS @NBCSWarriors Draymond admits he played "like s--t" tonight Draymond admits he played "like s--t" tonight https://t.co/GBsoo6mdih

After the game, he admitted he played like "s**t" when asked by reporters to assess his performance.

