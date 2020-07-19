LeBron James and the LA Lakers were in blazing form before the eventual lockdown hit due to the Coronavirus pandemic. They are perched atop the western conference standings right above their city rivals LA Clippers. Both the LA teams are favourites for the NBA championship when the competition resumes on July 30th. The NBA recently announced that they will be giving out the annual awards where accolades like MVP and DPOY will be revealed. LeBron James is in the contention for the NBA MVP award.

LeBron James has had an outstanding season for the LA Lakers playing as a point guard. LeBron James has forged a successful partnership with last offseason’s acquisition power forward Anthony Davis. However, he will be facing stiff competition from Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetekoumpo who himself has had a scintillating year.

LA Lakers coach Frank Vogel lobbies for LeBron James and Anthony Davis for NBA awards

Frank Vogel has done a terrific job of improving the LA Lakers team defensively. Off season additions like Danny Green and Dwight Howard have allowed Vogel to turn the LA Lakers team into a defensive juggernaut.

In a video conference from the NBA bubble, LA Lakers coach Frank Vogel emphasized on the fact that LeBron James should receive the MVP award. He also mentioned that former New Orleans Pelicans player Anthony Davis should be a recipient of the Defensive Player of the Year award. He was quoted saying

"Nobody impacts winning more than LeBron James. I do believe that he should be the MVP this year," Vogel said. "I believe he should be the MVP and I believe Anthony Davis should be the Defensive Player of the Year. I hope those awards go to our two players."

LeBron James is a four-time MVP winner. He is one of the few players who have won the MVP crown with 2 teams- Miami Heat and the Cleveland Cavaliers. However, his last MVP win was in the 2012-13 season with the Miami Heat. He will be looking to add a fifth award with the LA Lakers to his already dazzling resume.

Vogel also added further by mentioning LeBron James’s performances in the 2 key fixtures versus title contenders. The Lakers beat Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks, 113-103, on March 6 and then downed Kawhi Leonard and the L.A. Clippers, 112-103, two days later. He said

That weekend, LeBron took the toughest assignment in both games. He guarded Kawhi in the Clippers game and did a great job with him there. And then he guarded Giannis in the Bucks game when AD was in foul trouble and did a great job in those two situations,

Anthony Davis has been a strong candidate for the DPOY award. Interestingly, his closest competitor is also Giannis Antetekoumpo who is simply having a remarkable season. Davis has taken up the role of a defensive anchor and has come clutch in key moments for the LA Lakers who will be resting their hopes on him and LeBron James to bring banner number 17 home.

