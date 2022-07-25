"I am not a big believer from the Nets perspective that Jaylen Brown's gonna help you go out there and win a championship" - Chris Russo unsold on a Jaylen Brown-Kevin Durant trade

Adrian Wojnarowski's report on the Celtics taking part in the Kevin Durant sweepstakes has introduced another storyline to the 2022 NBA offseason.

The Celtics swept the Nets in the first round of the playoffs. The Nets became the only team in this year's playoffs to get swept.

During ESPN's "First Take," Chris "Mad Dog" Russo shared his opinion on the Nets acquiring Jaylen Brown in a trade for Durant, stating:

"For the Celtics it seems perfect. For the Nets, I don't like it for them because Brown's almost a wingman for a big-star, and let's assume that Kyrie , eventually, is going to leave too, building your team Jaylen brown, what does that get you if your Sean marks the general manager for Brooklyn?

"I dont think it makes any sense for them. ...I am not a big believer from the Nets perspective that Jaylen Brown's gonna help you go out there and win a championship"

Kevin Durant to the Boston Celtics?

ESPN's senior NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the Celtics have engaged with the Nets front office in a potential trade for Durant.

The Athletic's Shams Charania confirmed Wojnarowski's report, writing that Boston offered the Nets a package centered around Jaylen Brown, Derrick White and draft picks. The Nets reportedly asked for reigning Defensive Player of the Year Marcus Smart to be included in the deal.

The Nets have made their stance regarding Kevin Durant clear. If they are to trade him, they want a significant package in return. The Nets put considerable stock in acquiring their superstars, only to move on quickly. The Nets traded James Harden earlier this year. Kyrie Irving opted in to his contract but may also be traded.

A package that sends over Brown, Smart, a few rotation players and draft capital is perhaps the most promising opportunity for the Nets.

The Suns cannot offer the recently signed Deandre Ayton, making them an unlikely partner. The Heat don't seem to have enough resources to trade away. The Raptors were once favorites but haven't budged on moving Rookie of the Year Scottie Barnes, which dulls their prospects.

If the Nets trade Kevin Durant to the Celtics, it will be the second time he joins a team that knocked him out in the playoffs. The first time, he joined the Golden State Warriors.

