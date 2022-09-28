"I broke up with my wife a couple of times, we still married” – Former NBA champion comments on clumsy relationships rumors about Kevin Durant and Brooklyn Nets, believes Nets will figure out the differences

Former NBA champion Markieff Morris jokingly compared the offseason situation of Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets to a break up he had with his wife. The Nets found themselves in the middle of the national spotlight throughout the NBA offseason.

After coming into the 2021-22 season as favorites to make it to the NBA Finals, Brooklyn saw their season take a turn for the worse. Former teammate James Harden got traded to Philly and superstar Kyrie Irving found himself in and out of the lineup due to his refusal to get vaccinated.

Things continued to spiral out of control when superstar forward Kevin Durant requested a trade at the beginning of free agency. Since then, things have started to cool down for the Nets. Durant rescinded his trade request and Irving looks all set to return too.

Speaking recently to the Brooklyn's media day, newly acquired Markieff Morris was asked about his thoughts on Kevin Durant and the trade request. Morris shed some humor on the situation, comparing it to how he and his wife "broke up and got back together". Morris said:

“I broke up with my wife a couple times and we got back together.”

NBACentral @TheNBACentral



- Markieff Morris on Kevin Durant and the Nets



(h/t “I broke up with my wife a couple times and we got back together.”- Markieff Morris on Kevin Durant and the Nets(h/t @AdamZagoria “I broke up with my wife a couple times and we got back together.” - Markieff Morris on Kevin Durant and the Nets (h/t @AdamZagoria ) https://t.co/fhyW6yBRa1

Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets hope to hit the ground running in 2022-23

Kevin Durant at Brooklyn Nets Media Day

Since his trade from the Philadelphia 76ers, Ben Simmons is yet to play a game for the Nets. After dealing with mental health issues and injuries, Simmons wasn't able to make his return to the court last year but is reportedly excited for the upcoming season.

Brooklyn Nets fans are eagerly waiting to see how the trio of Ben Simmons, Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving work together. They have the talent to go toe-to-toe with any opponent on a nightly basis. If all three are healthy for the majority of season, it can be argued that the Nets have the most dangerous offensive force in the entire league.

Ballislife.com @Ballislife



(via



KEVIN DURANT: “I know I'm that good that you're not just going to give me away.”(via @SNYNets KEVIN DURANT: “I know I'm that good that you're not just going to give me away.” (via @SNYNets) https://t.co/SThznmTXZX

Ben Simmons' quality on both ends of the floor will definitely be a big boost for this Nets team. The three-time All-Star has averaged 15.9 points, 8.1 rebounds and 7.7 assists per game in his career.

If the Nets can quickly build chemistry together, they are going to be a major force in the Eastern Conference. In his last season with the Nets, Kevin Durant averaged 29.9 points, 7.4 rebounds and 6.4 assists per game.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far