“I could call it that it was like a funeral…I don't necessarily think that would be 100% classified” – NBA analyst remarks on apathetic Suns’ media day, says the players were anxious and distressed

The Phoenix Suns were the best team in the NBA last season. They dominated the competition, finishing with a league-best 64-18 record. They entered the playoffs as betting favorites to win the 2022 NBA championship. Unfortunately, things didn't go as planned.

The Suns were unexpectedly ousted by the Dallas Mavericks in the Western Conference Semifinals. They were eliminated in embarrassing fashion, losing 123-90 in Game 7 of the series in front of their home crowd.

It was the beginning of an eventful offseason for the Suns. As they dealt with a rollercoaster of emotions following the loss, many speculated that the Suns would move on from big man Deandre Ayton. The team decided to re-sign the former first-overall pick after matching the Indiana Pacers' four-year, $133 million offer sheet.

Phoenix were also among the favorites to acquire Kevin Durant, but the Brooklyn Nets star rescinded his trade request.

On top of that, the recent allegations against team owner Robert Sarver have painted a dark cloud over the organization. It's clear that all of the attention off the court has left an impact on the team.

During an appearance on 'The Hoop Collective' podcast, NBA reporter Brian Windhorst talked about how tense it felt during the Suns' media day earlier this week. Windhorst went on to explain how there was an "absence of enthusiasm" and even compared it to a "funeral."

"I've been to 10-12 teams media days. I have never been to a media day this had the absolute absence of enthusiasm than was today here in Phoenix. I didn't think it was going to be doing handsprings but I kind of thought there might be like, All right, Sarver's in the past. Let's focus on the future, but that was absolutely not the case."

"I could call it that it was like a funeral, but that implies that they're sad that Robert server is gone. I don't necessarily think that would be 100% classified. So, let me pivot to saying it felt like a dentist's waiting room and the players going up to the podium looked like they were about to have teeth pulled."

Phoenix Suns hope to bounce back after shaky offseason

After an impressive 2021-22 regular season, Phoenix saw their playoff run come to a shocking end. The team still has one of the most well-balanced rosters in the league. They've shown that they can be a dominant force in the Western Conference.

Although they are in the national spotlight due to the drama surrounding owner Robert Sarver, there's still hope for the franchise to get back on track. The Suns could use a distraction. Training camp could not come fast enough for the players, coaching staff, and fans.

Only time will tell if the locker room can put the distractions behind them this season. The Suns still have an impressive core of Chris Paul, Devin Booker, Mikal Bridges and Deandre Ayton to lead the charge.

The Suns kick off their 2022-23 season against the Dallas Mavericks on October 19.

