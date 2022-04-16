“I call him Mr. Go Go Gadget… He tends to surprise you each and every day” - Rip Hamilton believes Giannis Antetokounmpo plays like an MVP every year

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo continues to be a marvel. He's caught the attention of former NBA veteran Rip Hamilton, as the Bucks superstar has been one of the league's most dominant two-way players.

It's been another outstanding year for Antetokounmpo, as he averaged 29.9 points, 11.6 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game.

On "The Hoop Genius" podcast, Hamilton was asked who impressed him this year, especially the MVP candidates. Hamilton praised the superstar forward, saying he feels Giannis is a guy you can say is the MVP "every year."

"Giannis, I mean I call him Mr. Go Go Gadget," Hamilton said. "I mean, he got Go Go Gadget arms, legs, everything else, and he tends to surprise you each and every day with just his development. ... I feel like he's the guy that can say he's the MVP every year, because of his approach. ... He doesn't take any games off.

"If you're watching him play each and every day, guys on his team know where he's out on the floor, and they tend to play better with him."

Giannis Antetokounmpo shines with Milwaukee Bucks

Milwaukee Bucks superstar forward Giannis Antetokounmpo

After winning the NBA championship and Finals MVP last year, fans and analysts wondered if Giannis Antetokounmpo could build off his impressive season. He has done just that and is now trying to lead his team to a second consecutive finals.

Antetokounmpo has become one of the league's most dangerous all-around players, and his game is trending upwards. A candidate for Defensive Player of the Year all season, Antetokounmpo is also a candidate to win another regular season MVP trophy. He was MVP in back-to-back seasons (2018-19 and 2019-20) and won the DPOY in 2019-20.

Those accolades came just a few years after the No. 15 pick in the 2015 draft was named the Most Improved Player in 2016-17. The four-time All-Defensive team member was named to the NBA's 75th Anniversary team.

Scott Grodsky @ScottGrodsky Giannis Antetokounmpo finished today’s workout by shooting free throws at every basket in the #Bucks practice facility. Giannis Antetokounmpo finished today’s workout by shooting free throws at every basket in the #Bucks practice facility. https://t.co/cxNhVDcSb1

His next test will be going up against the Chicago Bulls in the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs. That series starts Monday in Milwaukee.

With Antetokounmpo playing at this level, Milwaukee is one of the league's most dangerous teams. In his last 10 games of the regular season, Giannis averaged 31.0 points, 12.4 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game while shooting 57.7%.

Milwaukee swept all four meetings with Chicago this season.

Hoop Central @TheHoopCentral



30 Points

13 Rebounds

8 Assists

2 Steals

56% FG



Only 27 Minutes. Giannis Antetokounmpo tonight:30 Points13 Rebounds8 Assists2 Steals56% FGOnly 27 Minutes. Giannis Antetokounmpo tonight:30 Points 13 Rebounds8 Assists2 Steals56% FGOnly 27 Minutes. 😤 https://t.co/GxOmfvFFhp

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein