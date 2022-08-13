“I can’t name 5 players I love watching more play than them guys” - NBA analyst says Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant on the court are poetic and elite box office

The Brooklyn Nets have had an eventful offseason, tied in talks around trading Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant. Regardless of all the rumors, NBA senior writer Marc J. Spears says they are among the top players he enjoys watching.

Although both have different skill sets, they are fun to watch.

With KD, scoring has never looked so easy. He will go into the history books as one of the best scorers. Irving, on the other hand, is one of the best ball handlers ever. His ability to finish at the rim despite his size is also an area that amazes fans.

On "The Hoop Collective," Spears and Brian Windhorst agreed, with all the craziness, both media personalities just want to see the duo play great basketball.

Spears wishes it was just about basketball, saying watching KD and Irving is beautiful.

"These two guys on the basketball court are just like beautiful, poetic, elite, box office," Spears said. "Kevin Durant's the best scorer in the world. Kyrie with a basketball is like the Curly Neal of 2022. I can't name two – I mean, I can't name five – players I love watching more play than them guys. There might be four, but I can't name five.

"And ... I just wish it was just about basketball, man, because we are missing what should be some of the greatest basketball this league has ever seen."

Last season, fans were robbed of seeing Irving play as much as they would have liked. The former NBA champ sat out for more than half of the season due to his refusal to take the COVID-19 vaccine.

Although Durant started the season great, he suffered a knee injury that sidelined him for an extended period. Even as he returned before the playoffs, the Nets did not make it past the first round in what was a drama-filled campaign.

Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving could leave the Brooklyn Nets this summer

Kevin Durant, left, and Kyrie Irving of the Brooklyn Nets

The Nets might lose their two best players this summer.

Irving and the organization first got into a disagreement regarding a contract extension. Although the All-Star guard opted into his player option for next season, he has been involved in several trade talks with the LA Lakers. Perhaps that might have concluded if the Lakers were willing to give up another draft pick.

Legion Hoops @LegionHoops



(via nydailynews.com/sports/basketb…) REPORT: The Lakers are now “willing” to include both 2027 and 2029 first-round picks in a potential deal for Kyrie Irving.(via @Krisplashed REPORT: The Lakers are now “willing” to include both 2027 and 2029 first-round picks in a potential deal for Kyrie Irving.(via @Krisplashed, nydailynews.com/sports/basketb…) https://t.co/hRvacdLbIG

The biggest surprise of the offseason is KD demanding a trade, especially after Irving opted into his contract. After several failed attempts to move him, Durant resorted to giving an ultimatum.

Following his meeting with Nets owner Joe Tsai, it was revealed that he told Tsai that it is either him or general manager Sean Marks and coach Steve Nash.

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania



Story: In a meeting with Nets owner Joe Tsai, Kevin Durant reiterated his trade request and informed Tsai that Tsai needs to choose between Durant or the pairing of general manager Sean Marks and coach Steve Nash, sources say.Story: theathletic.com/3485297/2022/0… In a meeting with Nets owner Joe Tsai, Kevin Durant reiterated his trade request and informed Tsai that Tsai needs to choose between Durant or the pairing of general manager Sean Marks and coach Steve Nash, sources say.Story: theathletic.com/3485297/2022/0…

With Tsai backing his staff, a trade is a more likely result. However, Tsai tweeted that he will only do what is right for the franchise regardless of the pressure.

Joe Tsai @joetsai1999 Our front office and coaching staff have my support. We will make decisions in the best interest of the Brooklyn Nets. Our front office and coaching staff have my support. We will make decisions in the best interest of the Brooklyn Nets.

