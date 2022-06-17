“I challenged him, and he accepted the challenge” - Darvin Ham on 9x All-Star’s role for the LA Lakers next season, mentions the word "sacrifice"

All eyes are on the LA Lakers on how they intend to bounce back in the upcoming season with Darvin Ham in the reigns. The 2020 NBA champions have had a rough run in the league since their last title win, experiencing a gradual decline in the past two seasons.

Go behind the scenes for Darvin Ham's first day on the job.

The Lakers sufferd a first-round exit in the 2021 Western Conference playoffs against the Phoenix Suns and did not make the playoffs this year. Ham has his work cut out for him: an All-Star team with poor chemistry but high expectations.

When asked about how he will get the most out of former MVP Russell Westbrook, Ham said the style of play would hinge on every player sharing the load.

"I think the style of play we're going to have, all of those guys not only just Russ, but LeBron, AD, they're going to be able to share the load," Ham said.

Ham said he has challenged Westbrook into being defensive-minded and defending at a high level. Ham referenced that as being the key to the success he attained with the Milwaukee Bucks, last season's NBA champs.

"One thing I mentioned to Russ is the way I'm built, the success I have seen – especially with most recently here in the last nine years in the last four years being in Milwaukee – one thing we always preached and will continue to preach to be our foundation of our teams is a defensive mindset, being able to defend at a high level," Ham said.

"And I challenged him, and he accepted the challenge."

Ham also talked about getting Westbrook to move around in different spaces and not limiting himself to running into three or four players for a layup. He said the nine-time All-Star will be off-the-ball slashing, dunking and sometimes initiating things.

"That's a part of the word 'sacrifice' we use and being able to move him around in different spaces on the floor as we go back on the offensive end," Ham said. "Sometimes, he's gonna be off the ball slashing; sometimes, he's going to play the dunker; sometimes, he's going to be initiating things. He may post up a little bit. He may be the screener in pick and roll.

"So, being able to diversify his plan of attack where he's not just rushing the ball up the court facing three defenders every time and having to, like I said in the press conference, run to the telephone booth and put their capes on."

Darvin Ham expects every player on his LA Lakers roster to be involved to lighten the load

New LA Lakers coach Darvin Ham speaks to the media on June 6 in El Segundo, California.

Darvin Ham has shared his proposed style of play that we will be seeing from the LA Lakers in the upcoming season. He has repeatedly said he expects all players to pitch in to lift the load off one particular player.

"Everybody needs to be involved with what we're doing on both sides of the ball, and I think it'll make it easier, lighten the load and also allow us to get stronger as the season gets long," Ham said.

Ham has said that Anthony Davis is a crucial part of the team, and as such there lies the need to keep him healthy. His plan to keep the big man healthy still hinges on the need for the workload to be lifted off him and shared by the players.

